Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse dog park 24hr gym bbq/grill bike storage internet access cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool business center community garden courtyard internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Brand new studio, one, and two bedroom apartments in Atlanta’s Edgewood neighborhood. Steps away from the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station, shopping, dining, and a welcome retreat for true urbanist souls. For those who align with clever over hipster, say hello to a bespoke mode of living where urbanity meets savvy simplicity and the results are urban apartments that intelligently outlast hip.