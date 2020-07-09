All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 286 MORGAN Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
286 MORGAN Place
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:13 PM

286 MORGAN Place

286 Morgan Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

286 Morgan Place Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
East Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL, CRAFTSMAN HOME, LOCATION, LARGE ROCKING CHAIR PORCH, PRIVATE DECK, OVERSIZE MASTER, FENCED BACKYARD, SEPARATE 2 CAR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 MORGAN Place have any available units?
286 MORGAN Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 286 MORGAN Place have?
Some of 286 MORGAN Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 MORGAN Place currently offering any rent specials?
286 MORGAN Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 MORGAN Place pet-friendly?
No, 286 MORGAN Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 286 MORGAN Place offer parking?
Yes, 286 MORGAN Place offers parking.
Does 286 MORGAN Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 286 MORGAN Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 MORGAN Place have a pool?
No, 286 MORGAN Place does not have a pool.
Does 286 MORGAN Place have accessible units?
No, 286 MORGAN Place does not have accessible units.
Does 286 MORGAN Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 286 MORGAN Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus