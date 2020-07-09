Rent Calculator
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:13 PM
286 MORGAN Place
286 Morgan Place Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
286 Morgan Place Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
East Lake
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL, CRAFTSMAN HOME, LOCATION, LARGE ROCKING CHAIR PORCH, PRIVATE DECK, OVERSIZE MASTER, FENCED BACKYARD, SEPARATE 2 CAR GARAGE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 286 MORGAN Place have any available units?
286 MORGAN Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 286 MORGAN Place have?
Some of 286 MORGAN Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 286 MORGAN Place currently offering any rent specials?
286 MORGAN Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 MORGAN Place pet-friendly?
No, 286 MORGAN Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 286 MORGAN Place offer parking?
Yes, 286 MORGAN Place offers parking.
Does 286 MORGAN Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 286 MORGAN Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 MORGAN Place have a pool?
No, 286 MORGAN Place does not have a pool.
Does 286 MORGAN Place have accessible units?
No, 286 MORGAN Place does not have accessible units.
Does 286 MORGAN Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 286 MORGAN Place has units with dishwashers.
