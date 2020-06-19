2846 Piedmont Road NE

Amenities
Affordable city living for rent in the Heart of Buckhead! This beautiful end unit rests hidden in a quiet community. Gourmet eat-in kitchen w/ granite bkfst area & SS appliances. Upstairs features large master ensuite w/ luxurious garden tub, separate shower, his/hers vanities & huge walk-in closet. All secondary bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. Main house only of house 3 bed 3.5 bath for $4,000/mo w/1 parking space; Downstairs has 2 studio apts each studio monthly rent is $1,200 furnished $900 unfurnished w/ street parking). Utilities paid by tenant.