Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:58 PM

2846 Piedmont Road NE

2846 Piedmont Road Northeast · (404) 604-3100
Location

2846 Piedmont Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1542 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Affordable city living for rent in the Heart of Buckhead! This beautiful end unit rests hidden in a quiet community. Gourmet eat-in kitchen w/ granite bkfst area & SS appliances. Upstairs features large master ensuite w/ luxurious garden tub, separate shower, his/hers vanities & huge walk-in closet. All secondary bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. Main house only of house 3 bed 3.5 bath for $4,000/mo w/1 parking space; Downstairs has 2 studio apts each studio monthly rent is $1,200 furnished $900 unfurnished w/ street parking). Utilities paid by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2846 Piedmont Road NE have any available units?
2846 Piedmont Road NE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2846 Piedmont Road NE have?
Some of 2846 Piedmont Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2846 Piedmont Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
2846 Piedmont Road NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2846 Piedmont Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 2846 Piedmont Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2846 Piedmont Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 2846 Piedmont Road NE does offer parking.
Does 2846 Piedmont Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2846 Piedmont Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2846 Piedmont Road NE have a pool?
No, 2846 Piedmont Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 2846 Piedmont Road NE have accessible units?
No, 2846 Piedmont Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2846 Piedmont Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2846 Piedmont Road NE has units with dishwashers.
