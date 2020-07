Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill parking conference room hot tub internet access

Close to downtown and much of Atlanta's rich historical sites, Capitol Gateway Apartment Homes puts many of the city's greatest offerings at your door.



Capitol Gateway Apartment Homes lie in the hub of our city and states government, with the golden dome of the Capitol Building visible and just a short walk away. Our community is located in downtown Atlanta and is in the pulse of convenient city living. A couple of our neighbors just happen to be some of the very finest in academics and institutes of higher education such as Georgia Tech, Georgia State University, Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University.