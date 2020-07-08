Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2412 Baywood Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2412 Baywood Dr SE
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2412 Baywood Dr SE
2412 Baywood Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2412 Baywood Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Browns Mill Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
media room
2412 Baywood Dr SE - BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS EAT IN KITCHEN FAMILY ROOM. WITHIN MINUTES TO THE AARON'S AMPHITHEATER AT LAKEWOOD!! FENCED BACKYARD.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5139706)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2412 Baywood Dr SE have any available units?
2412 Baywood Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2412 Baywood Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Baywood Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Baywood Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 2412 Baywood Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2412 Baywood Dr SE offer parking?
No, 2412 Baywood Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 2412 Baywood Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Baywood Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Baywood Dr SE have a pool?
No, 2412 Baywood Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Baywood Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 2412 Baywood Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Baywood Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 Baywood Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Baywood Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 Baywood Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Alta Dairies
777 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments
171 Auburn Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus