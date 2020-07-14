All apartments in Atlanta
Villas on Briarcliff

1831 Briarcliff Cir NE · (404) 620-6331
Location

1831 Briarcliff Cir NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
Briarcliff Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1810D · Avail. Jul 20

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Unit 1831D · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1861D · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1690 sqft

Unit 1891B · Avail. Aug 6

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1690 sqft

Unit 1891C · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1690 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas on Briarcliff.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car wash area
community garden
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
courtyard
online portal
smoke-free community
(Contact us for details)

Conveniently tucked away in the prestigious Emory area of Atlanta, Georgia, Villas on Briarcliff Apartments has quick and easy access to the city's major interstates, Emory University, Toco Hills Shopping Center, Brighten Park Shopping Center and more. Villas on Briarcliff’s beautiful, maintenance-free, upgraded garden and townhome apartments feature new renovations such as all new flooring, quartz countertops, oak cabinetry, upgraded lighting, and touches you’d expect in custom-built homes. Other custom amenities in select homes include gourmet kitchens with breakfast nooks, fireplaces, crown molding and large walk-in closets. Villas on Briarcliff offers an exclusive swimming pool in an oasis-like setting, bark park, community garden, picnic areas with grills, private garages with remotes, and a car care facility for residents. Welcome home to the luxury of The Villas on Briarcliff. We offer classic style for contemporary living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $80
Deposit: $100 - Two month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest: $3/month, Valet Trash: $25/month, Washer/Dryer for rent: $40/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $15
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $15
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas on Briarcliff have any available units?
Villas on Briarcliff has 8 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Villas on Briarcliff have?
Some of Villas on Briarcliff's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas on Briarcliff currently offering any rent specials?
Villas on Briarcliff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas on Briarcliff pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas on Briarcliff is pet friendly.
Does Villas on Briarcliff offer parking?
Yes, Villas on Briarcliff offers parking.
Does Villas on Briarcliff have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villas on Briarcliff offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas on Briarcliff have a pool?
Yes, Villas on Briarcliff has a pool.
Does Villas on Briarcliff have accessible units?
Yes, Villas on Briarcliff has accessible units.
Does Villas on Briarcliff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas on Briarcliff has units with dishwashers.
