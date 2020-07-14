Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area community garden dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed courtyard online portal smoke-free community

(Contact us for details)



Conveniently tucked away in the prestigious Emory area of Atlanta, Georgia, Villas on Briarcliff Apartments has quick and easy access to the city's major interstates, Emory University, Toco Hills Shopping Center, Brighten Park Shopping Center and more. Villas on Briarcliff’s beautiful, maintenance-free, upgraded garden and townhome apartments feature new renovations such as all new flooring, quartz countertops, oak cabinetry, upgraded lighting, and touches you’d expect in custom-built homes. Other custom amenities in select homes include gourmet kitchens with breakfast nooks, fireplaces, crown molding and large walk-in closets. Villas on Briarcliff offers an exclusive swimming pool in an oasis-like setting, bark park, community garden, picnic areas with grills, private garages with remotes, and a car care facility for residents. Welcome home to the luxury of The Villas on Briarcliff. We offer classic style for contemporary living.