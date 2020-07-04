All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 18 2020 at 9:44 AM

225 Central Ave Sw

225 Central Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

225 Central Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30303
South Downtown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
convenient location, walking distance to restaurants, stores, Marta station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 225 Central Ave Sw have any available units?
225 Central Ave Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 225 Central Ave Sw currently offering any rent specials?
225 Central Ave Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Central Ave Sw pet-friendly?
No, 225 Central Ave Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 225 Central Ave Sw offer parking?
No, 225 Central Ave Sw does not offer parking.
Does 225 Central Ave Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Central Ave Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Central Ave Sw have a pool?
No, 225 Central Ave Sw does not have a pool.
Does 225 Central Ave Sw have accessible units?
No, 225 Central Ave Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Central Ave Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Central Ave Sw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Central Ave Sw have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Central Ave Sw does not have units with air conditioning.

