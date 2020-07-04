All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 10 2019 at 6:46 PM

213 16th Street NW 1

213 16th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

213 16th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30363
Atlantic Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great end unit with extra large front balcony providing great views. This three bedroom unit has private full bath ensuite attached to each bedroom. A half bath on the second floor services the living and kitchen area. New carpet, Washer/Dryer on top floor. Excellent location, easy access to public transit, walk, scooter or bike. Coded access to garage, rear deck, walk to grocery, movies, shopping and nightlife. Extra windows in this end unit provide extra light and great wrap-around balcony. Check out free shuttle to/from Arts Center Station 5am-1am. Easy access to GATech and SCAD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 16th Street NW 1 have any available units?
213 16th Street NW 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 16th Street NW 1 have?
Some of 213 16th Street NW 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 16th Street NW 1 currently offering any rent specials?
213 16th Street NW 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 16th Street NW 1 pet-friendly?
No, 213 16th Street NW 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 213 16th Street NW 1 offer parking?
Yes, 213 16th Street NW 1 offers parking.
Does 213 16th Street NW 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 16th Street NW 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 16th Street NW 1 have a pool?
No, 213 16th Street NW 1 does not have a pool.
Does 213 16th Street NW 1 have accessible units?
No, 213 16th Street NW 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 213 16th Street NW 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 16th Street NW 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

