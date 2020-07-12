/
atlantic station
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:59 PM
104 Apartments for rent in Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
11 Units Available
The Exchange
470 16th St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,477
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1051 sqft
Apartments are located close to multiple freeways and bus routes. Lounge on your private patio or balcony. Get things accomplished in the business center or exercise in the state-of-the-art gym.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
26 Units Available
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,342
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1238 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community offers resort-inspired swimming pools, multilevel parking, and a clubroom. Minutes away from downtown Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
5 Units Available
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
2093 sqft
These stylish lofts are surrounded by shopping in a walkable community. Nearby public transit and freeways make commuting a cinch. Modern kitchens include built-in microwaves and granite counters.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
264 19th Street NW
264 19th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1381 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom/2 bath loft in the heart of the emerging Atlantic Station, with its newly constructed courtyard with water column, public seating and backlit by the backdrop of the city and Led displays.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
265 18th Street NW
265 18th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1107 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished, privately owned loft in popular ATLofts near the Publix area of Atlantic Station! Move right in and start enjoying all of the amenities Atlantic Station has to offer.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
33 11th street
33 11th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,940
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/25/20 Post Midtown Promo Code: 3311-P - Property Id: 312705 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602
270 17th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1369 sqft
GORGEOUS LUXURY CONDO IN THE ATLANTIC WITH STUNNING SKYLINE VIEWS! - GORGEOUS LUXURY CORNER UNIT 2 BEDROOM 2.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
205 16th Street NW
205 16th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1270 sqft
Atlantic Station town home for rent! 3 bedrooms, 3..5 baths. Great roommate floor plan. Three patios, walking distance to the restaurants and festivals. Free shuttle to and from the Arts station Marta. Atlantic Station has its own security company.
Results within 1 mile of Atlantic Station
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
30 Units Available
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1482 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with glass tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include resort-style pool, fire pits and outdoor grilling area.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
15 Units Available
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,130
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1224 sqft
Located in the thriving Westside district. Close to transportation links, such as I-75 and Midtown MARTA Station. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and ceramic tiled bathrooms. On-site rooftop Wi-Fi cafe with skyline views.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
24 Units Available
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1132 sqft
Green-certified apartment community close to Knight Park-Howell Station and Georgia Institute of Technology. Apartments offer amenities such as a kitchen island and in-unit washer/dryer. On-site shuffleboard court, saltwater pool, fitness center and outdoor theater.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
897 sqft
Upgraded apartment units showcase plank hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and black kitchen cabinetry. A community pool and grilling area access are also provided to residents.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
33 Units Available
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,204
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1156 sqft
Boutique contemporary living in convenient West Midtown Design District. Granite counters, hardwood floors and premium appliances. Green community offers a dog park for your welcome pets, pool and many other resort-style features.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
16 Units Available
935M
935 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,260
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1379 sqft
Newly renovated studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in West Midtown. Have fun at the pool table or game room. Several restaurants within walking distance, like Figo Pasta and Bocado, with I-75/85 connecting to Downtown Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
$
12 Units Available
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,235
961 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1172 sqft
Georgia Tech location with dog park, courtyard, concierge and more. Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Business center and Internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
32 Units Available
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,349
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1165 sqft
Excellent apartments with custom details, including contemporary interiors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and concrete ceilings. Pet-friendly community. Conveniently located near the Atlanta Beltline and close to the best dining and entertainment in Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
15 Units Available
The Atlantic Loring Heights
300 Deering Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1050 sqft
Luxury midtown apartments in quiet complex located right by the I-75 for freeway access. Spacious properties feature patio, laundry, air-con, fireplace, walk-in closets, stacked kitchens with granite counters and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
$
19 Units Available
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,340
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1177 sqft
In the Westside Revival area. On-site rooftop deck with games, TV, and lounges. Residents can work in private offices on-site. Park-like setting with a fire pit and saltwater pool. Luxurious interiors, and valet dry cleaning.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
$
23 Units Available
Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1111 sqft
Pet-friendly, high-rise apartment community in midtown Atlanta features an onsite pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Easy access to I-75/85 and within walking distance to Atlanta hotspots. Apartment features private patio, W/D hookup, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
$
94 Units Available
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,835
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1188 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Our Virtual Office Is Open! Virtual Tours, Video Tours, Self-Guided Tours Available. Schedule Your Personalized Tour Today.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
$
27 Units Available
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,433
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,009
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1267 sqft
Two bedroom apartments available for immediate move in! Perfect for couples and friends.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
36 Units Available
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,733
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,017
2392 sqft
Rejuvenate in your new urban oasis in the center of convenient Midtown Atlanta. Hanover Company’s latest luxury residential community, Hanover Midtown, is located in the heart of Midtown.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
$
57 Units Available
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,350
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1080 sqft
1-3 bedroom units with modern aesthetic. Near Highways 19 and 41 and Georgia Tech campus. Clubhouse on site with 24-hour gym, swimming pool and yoga classes. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
33 Units Available
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,574
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1117 sqft
Located in the heart of Atlanta's most desirable places to call home, Vireo offers studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments homes.
