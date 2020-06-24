Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
205 Holderness St
Last updated January 9 2020 at 10:10 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
205 Holderness St
205 Holderness Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
205 Holderness Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Ashview Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home, fully renovated, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, large private lot, new water heater and new HVAC systems, quiet community, great location, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 205 Holderness St have any available units?
205 Holderness St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 205 Holderness St have?
Some of 205 Holderness St's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 205 Holderness St currently offering any rent specials?
205 Holderness St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Holderness St pet-friendly?
No, 205 Holderness St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 205 Holderness St offer parking?
No, 205 Holderness St does not offer parking.
Does 205 Holderness St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Holderness St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Holderness St have a pool?
No, 205 Holderness St does not have a pool.
Does 205 Holderness St have accessible units?
No, 205 Holderness St does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Holderness St have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Holderness St does not have units with dishwashers.
