Core Lindbergh.

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym pool internet access yoga cats allowed garage parking hot tub pool table trash valet

Find your center at CORE at Lindbergh, featuring studios, one and two-bedroom apartment homes in Atlanta. Formerly Belle Rose at Lindbergh Station, CORE features spacious layouts with unmatched features including chef-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and expansive windows for abundant natural lighting. Our apartments for rent in Buckhead, Atlanta, also have sought-after community amenities such as our aqua lounge with a resort-style pool and cabanas, a state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, a dog park, and three beautifully landscaped courtyards.Conveniently located between Buckhead and Midtown, CORE at Lindbergh is walking distance to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment spots, including Target, Tongue and Groove, Zesto and Smashburger. Our homes also are right down the street from the Lindbergh MARTA station, giving you easy access to everything in and around Atlanta with just a short train ride away. Be at the center of it all at CORE, now leasing luxury apartments in Buckhead, Atlanta, for rent.