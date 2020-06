Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Atlanta! This home features, wood floors, updated bathrooms and kitchens, historic charm mixed with modern updates. Available July 1st, 2019!



Rental Requirements:



Verifiable income of 3 times the rent.

Credit of 600 or higher

Verifiable rental record of two years in the price range of this unit.

No evictions.

No Criminal Record.



(RLNE3275039)