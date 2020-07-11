Villas at Princeton Lakes

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to one month’s rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Garage: $100.
Storage Details: Each unit has a storage closet, either in the sunroom or balcony/patio area. We also have garages for rent at $75/month, that can be used for storage as well.