Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Villas at Princeton Lakes

751 Fairburn Rd SW · (509) 359-1045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

751 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Mays

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1221 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1311 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 3234 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,294

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 4132 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,294

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas at Princeton Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
business center
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to one month’s rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Garage: $100.
Storage Details: Each unit has a storage closet, either in the sunroom or balcony/patio area. We also have garages for rent at $75/month, that can be used for storage as well.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas at Princeton Lakes have any available units?
Villas at Princeton Lakes has 5 units available starting at $1,139 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Villas at Princeton Lakes have?
Some of Villas at Princeton Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas at Princeton Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Villas at Princeton Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas at Princeton Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas at Princeton Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Villas at Princeton Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Villas at Princeton Lakes offers parking.
Does Villas at Princeton Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villas at Princeton Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas at Princeton Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Villas at Princeton Lakes has a pool.
Does Villas at Princeton Lakes have accessible units?
No, Villas at Princeton Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Villas at Princeton Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas at Princeton Lakes has units with dishwashers.
