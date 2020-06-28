Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1250 Elizabeth Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1250 Elizabeth Ave
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1250 Elizabeth Ave
1250 Elizabeth Avenue Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1250 Elizabeth Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Venetian Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely ranch, hardwood floors. Quiet neighborhood, convenient to MARTA Train Station. Section
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1250 Elizabeth Ave have any available units?
1250 Elizabeth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1250 Elizabeth Ave have?
Some of 1250 Elizabeth Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1250 Elizabeth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Elizabeth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Elizabeth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1250 Elizabeth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1250 Elizabeth Ave offer parking?
No, 1250 Elizabeth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1250 Elizabeth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Elizabeth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Elizabeth Ave have a pool?
No, 1250 Elizabeth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Elizabeth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1250 Elizabeth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Elizabeth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 Elizabeth Ave has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
North and Line
385 North Angier Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus