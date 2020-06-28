All apartments in Atlanta
Location

1250 Elizabeth Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Venetian Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely ranch, hardwood floors. Quiet neighborhood, convenient to MARTA Train Station. Section

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Elizabeth Ave have any available units?
1250 Elizabeth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 Elizabeth Ave have?
Some of 1250 Elizabeth Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Elizabeth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Elizabeth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Elizabeth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1250 Elizabeth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1250 Elizabeth Ave offer parking?
No, 1250 Elizabeth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1250 Elizabeth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Elizabeth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Elizabeth Ave have a pool?
No, 1250 Elizabeth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Elizabeth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1250 Elizabeth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Elizabeth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 Elizabeth Ave has units with dishwashers.

