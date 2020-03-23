All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1120 OAK Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1120 OAK Street
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 PM

1120 OAK Street

1120 Oak Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
West End
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1120 Oak Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Cozy, fully furnished 2 bed 1 bath duplex located in the heart of Historic West End, located just across from West End Park. Easy access to I-20, near Beltline and everything West End has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 OAK Street have any available units?
1120 OAK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 OAK Street have?
Some of 1120 OAK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 OAK Street currently offering any rent specials?
1120 OAK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 OAK Street pet-friendly?
No, 1120 OAK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1120 OAK Street offer parking?
No, 1120 OAK Street does not offer parking.
Does 1120 OAK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 OAK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 OAK Street have a pool?
No, 1120 OAK Street does not have a pool.
Does 1120 OAK Street have accessible units?
No, 1120 OAK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 OAK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 OAK Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Dairies
777 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus