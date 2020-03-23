Rent Calculator
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1120 OAK Street
1120 Oak Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1120 Oak Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End
Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy, fully furnished 2 bed 1 bath duplex located in the heart of Historic West End, located just across from West End Park. Easy access to I-20, near Beltline and everything West End has to offer!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1120 OAK Street have any available units?
1120 OAK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1120 OAK Street have?
Some of 1120 OAK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1120 OAK Street currently offering any rent specials?
1120 OAK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 OAK Street pet-friendly?
No, 1120 OAK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1120 OAK Street offer parking?
No, 1120 OAK Street does not offer parking.
Does 1120 OAK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 OAK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 OAK Street have a pool?
No, 1120 OAK Street does not have a pool.
Does 1120 OAK Street have accessible units?
No, 1120 OAK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 OAK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 OAK Street has units with dishwashers.
