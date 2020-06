Amenities

Beautiful craftsman steps from THE BELTLINE in Washington Park. 1.5 miles to The Benz. This beautiful home located on a dead-end street has recently been painted and is ready to go IMMEDIATELY! Master on main, laundry on main and in basement. Stainless steel appliances, gas range and oven, eat-in kitchen, 2 car garage, and impeccably maintained.