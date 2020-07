Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool internet access garage parking bbq/grill trash valet yoga

**We are now accepting guided in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. We also have self-guided tours and live video tour options available. Please schedule your tour today or contact us to learn more.** Welcome to the Flats at Perimeter Place - an exceptional community of newly renovated apartment homes located in the heart of the Dunwoody neighborhood. Our beautiful one and two-bedroom apartments near Perimeter Mall offer superior living spaces with a variety of finishes, features, and amenities that will complement your lifestyle. Our pet-friendly Perimeter Center apartments will offer completely reinvented amenity spaces set to open late 2019. New amenities areas will include a rooftop lounge with outdoor entertainment including open air fitness areas, hot/cold dipping pools, life-size games as well as ample space for entertaining. Additionally, we are updating the fitness center, clubhouse, and swimming pool, and adding a coworking space with dedicated areas to focus ...