17th Street Lofts.

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant or married couple
Deposit: Up to $500
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Unreserved parking garage: included in lease. Covered lot. We offer Covered Parking Garage with 24 hour assistance provided by Lanier Parking. Please call our leasing office for our parking policy.