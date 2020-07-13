All apartments in Atlanta
17th Street Lofts.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

17th Street Lofts

232 19th Street #7306 · (404) 609-0630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

232 19th Street #7306, Atlanta, GA 30363
Atlantic Station

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11219 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Unit 11317 · Avail. Oct 8

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Unit 11209 · Avail. Sep 15

$2,101

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1329 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 17th Street Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
on-site laundry
hot tub
internet access
online portal
17TH STREET LOFTS AT ATLANTIC STATION PROVIDE RESIDENTS WITH AN AUTHENTIC URBAN LIFESTYLE ONLY STEPS AWAY FROM CLASS A, SELECT DINING, DISTRICT SHOPPING AND WORLD CLASS ENTERTAINMENT

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant or married couple
Deposit: Up to $500
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Unreserved parking garage: included in lease. Covered lot. We offer Covered Parking Garage with 24 hour assistance provided by Lanier Parking. Please call our leasing office for our parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 17th Street Lofts have any available units?
17th Street Lofts has 4 units available starting at $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 17th Street Lofts have?
Some of 17th Street Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17th Street Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
17th Street Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17th Street Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, 17th Street Lofts is pet friendly.
Does 17th Street Lofts offer parking?
Yes, 17th Street Lofts offers parking.
Does 17th Street Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17th Street Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17th Street Lofts have a pool?
Yes, 17th Street Lofts has a pool.
Does 17th Street Lofts have accessible units?
No, 17th Street Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does 17th Street Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17th Street Lofts has units with dishwashers.

