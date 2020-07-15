106 La Rue Pl

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

4 bedroom top unit that was turned into a 3 bedroom which gives you an oversized master suite with sitting area. Enjoy the Country Club Lifestyle in this renovated condo in Cross Creek with access to swimming, tennis, gym, 24-hour gated security, golf, & dining! double bowl sinks in master bath. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, deep double sink. Living room has beautiful hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace with marble decor. Near Excellent Schools, walk to pool & one assigned covered parking space.