All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8512 N BROOKS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8512 N BROOKS STREET
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:42 PM

8512 N BROOKS STREET

8512 North Brooks Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8512 North Brooks Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available now 2 bed 1 bath apartment set back from the road. Large backyard. Plenty of storage in the kitchen and no carpet! Central heat and air. Centrally located near bus stops, schools, grocery stores and gas stations. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8512 N BROOKS STREET have any available units?
8512 N BROOKS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8512 N BROOKS STREET have?
Some of 8512 N BROOKS STREET's amenities include air conditioning, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8512 N BROOKS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8512 N BROOKS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8512 N BROOKS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8512 N BROOKS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8512 N BROOKS STREET offer parking?
No, 8512 N BROOKS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8512 N BROOKS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8512 N BROOKS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8512 N BROOKS STREET have a pool?
No, 8512 N BROOKS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8512 N BROOKS STREET have accessible units?
No, 8512 N BROOKS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8512 N BROOKS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8512 N BROOKS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St
Tampa, FL 33629
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College