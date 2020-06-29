Live Oak Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal w/d hookup patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard

Our cozy, well-manicured community is located within the Uptown

District of Tampa, walking distance to many local retail outlets, the

University of South Florida, a steps from the University Area Transit Center

for public transportation connections and within miles of major highways

I-275 and I-75, which connect Tampa with Orlando and the Tampa Bay Beaches!

On-site management available daily! We have multiple spacious floorplans to

suit all different lifestyles with features ranging from, On-Site

Maintenance, Washer and Dryer connections and much more! We are a pet

friendly community, weight/breed restrictions apply. Pricing includes:

water, sewer & pest control. Additional fees may apply. Military & Students,

ask about our specials!

$70.00 Application Fee, per person. Due with application is a $200.00

administration fee. Contact Leasing Center for more information regarding

the application process!