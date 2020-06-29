All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Live Oak Apartments

2232 N Spring Glade Cir · (813) 850-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2232 N Spring Glade Cir, Tampa, FL 33613

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 32S · Avail. now

$780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 56N · Avail. Nov 2

$780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Live Oak Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
Our cozy, well-manicured community is located within the Uptown
District of Tampa, walking distance to many local retail outlets, the
University of South Florida, a steps from the University Area Transit Center
for public transportation connections and within miles of major highways
I-275 and I-75, which connect Tampa with Orlando and the Tampa Bay Beaches!
On-site management available daily! We have multiple spacious floorplans to
suit all different lifestyles with features ranging from, On-Site
Maintenance, Washer and Dryer connections and much more! We are a pet
friendly community, weight/breed restrictions apply. Pricing includes:
water, sewer & pest control. Additional fees may apply. Military & Students,
ask about our specials!
$70.00 Application Fee, per person. Due with application is a $200.00
administration fee. Contact Leasing Center for more information regarding
the application process!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $70 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 35 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Live Oak Apartments have any available units?
Live Oak Apartments has 2 units available starting at $780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Live Oak Apartments have?
Some of Live Oak Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Live Oak Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Live Oak Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Live Oak Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Live Oak Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Live Oak Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Live Oak Apartments offers parking.
Does Live Oak Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Live Oak Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Live Oak Apartments have a pool?
No, Live Oak Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Live Oak Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Live Oak Apartments has accessible units.
Does Live Oak Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Live Oak Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

