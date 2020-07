Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub lobby sauna yoga garage bike storage dog grooming area internet access media room shuffle board smoke-free community wine room

Varela Westshore Apartments, a Northwood Ravin Signature Community, in Tampa, Florida, offers the best balance of convenience, comfort, and style. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes include washers and dryers, granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, tiled kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, balconies, built in wine storage and 10 or 11 foot ceilings. Community amenities include a 25,000 square foot clubhouse with a resident wine vault, demonstration kitchen, hot tub, cold plunge pool, resistance pool, private resident offices, two private spa treatment rooms, two private music practice rooms, two-story 2,500 square foot exercise facility including separate weight and yoga rooms, and so much more. Varela Westshore is located five minutes from the Tampa International Airport and Hyde Park. Your new apartment home is also close to Hillsborough & Tampa Bay, University of Tampa, International Plaza and Bay Street, Downtown Tampa and Raymond James Stadium.