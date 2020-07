Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access yoga dogs allowed cats allowed business center conference room coffee bar elevator green community lobby online portal pet friendly

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At 2bayshore, we've created homes that are made with your well-being in mind. Stunning views of the Tampa skyline and waterfront. Concrete infrastructure to reduce noise. Expansive nine-and ten-foot ceilings to provide a relaxed sense of space and openness.