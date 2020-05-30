All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8301 North Marks Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8301 North Marks Street
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:33 PM

8301 North Marks Street

8301 North Marks Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8301 North Marks Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!
CLICK HERE TO APPLY NOW!

This single-family home is 1,507 square feet including 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Feel free to browse photos of 8301 N Marks St Tampa, FL 33604 and contact Hudson Homes Management at (469) 810-0581 to request more information.
Move-In Special! Lease before 03/31/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 North Marks Street have any available units?
8301 North Marks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8301 North Marks Street currently offering any rent specials?
8301 North Marks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 North Marks Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8301 North Marks Street is pet friendly.
Does 8301 North Marks Street offer parking?
No, 8301 North Marks Street does not offer parking.
Does 8301 North Marks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8301 North Marks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 North Marks Street have a pool?
No, 8301 North Marks Street does not have a pool.
Does 8301 North Marks Street have accessible units?
No, 8301 North Marks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 North Marks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8301 North Marks Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8301 North Marks Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8301 North Marks Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St
Tampa, FL 33629
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College