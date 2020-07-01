All apartments in Tampa
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:05 PM

8209 1/2 N. 12th St.

8209 1/2 N 12th St · No Longer Available
Location

8209 1/2 N 12th St, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 1/1- Private yard, Move-In Ready - This home is located in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood, and features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. This home was fully renovated to include new floors throughout, new kitchen appliances and designer paint color. This unit has window ACs and a private fenced in yard. Commuting is a breeze as I-275 is less than a 5 minute drive away.

Schedule a showing before it's too late!

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Kara text or call at 413-218-6319

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

APPLICATION FEE?
$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions and Fees apply.

(RLNE5191177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8209 1/2 N. 12th St. have any available units?
8209 1/2 N. 12th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8209 1/2 N. 12th St. currently offering any rent specials?
8209 1/2 N. 12th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8209 1/2 N. 12th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8209 1/2 N. 12th St. is pet friendly.
Does 8209 1/2 N. 12th St. offer parking?
No, 8209 1/2 N. 12th St. does not offer parking.
Does 8209 1/2 N. 12th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8209 1/2 N. 12th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8209 1/2 N. 12th St. have a pool?
No, 8209 1/2 N. 12th St. does not have a pool.
Does 8209 1/2 N. 12th St. have accessible units?
No, 8209 1/2 N. 12th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8209 1/2 N. 12th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8209 1/2 N. 12th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8209 1/2 N. 12th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8209 1/2 N. 12th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

