1 of 26
8102 Sheldon Road • Tampa FL 33615
247 Units · Built in 1986
Rent Special
Look & Lease to receive credit for your app & admin fees at move-in! Call today for details!
Misc discount
Price and Availability
Verified 25 MIN ago
Moro
$1,355
3
1 Bed
1 Bath
549 sqft
Unit 1215
Avail. now
$1,355
Unit 1201
Avail. now
$1,410
Unit 1604
Avail. now
$1,375
Tangelo
$1,445
3
1 Bed
1 Bath
662 sqft
Unit 1702
Avail. now
$1,445
Unit 1710
Avail. now
$1,470
Unit 1705
Avail. now
$1,490
Mandarin
$1,500
3
1 Bed
1 Bath
600 sqft
Unit 1503
Avail. Jul 18
$1,500
Unit 1512
Avail. Jul 16
$1,510
Unit 2009
Avail. now
$1,555
Clementine
$1,545
2
1 Bed
1 Bath
627 sqft
Unit 1015
Avail. Aug 2
$1,545
Unit 1515
Avail. Aug 7
$1,580
Connect with the community
Location
8102 Sheldon Road, Tampa, FL 33615
Amenities
In unit laundry
Patio / balcony
Granite counters
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
trash valet
parking
cats allowed
business center
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Experience premier living in one of Tampa, FL's top apartment communities. Imagine returning home each day to lush landscaping, cozy one and two-bedroom apartment homes, and amenities designed for your comfort and convenience. Nestled in Citrus Park, Ascent Citrus Park offers easy access to the Veterans Expressway and U.S. Route 275, putting you close to Tampa's best dining, entertainment, and the airport. Seize your chance to elevate your lifestyle today.
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesCable
Pet PolicyPets not allowed
Parking Details Open Lot: Included in lease. None.
Explore the Area
Grocery Stores
Fresco y Mas
0.3 mi
Costco
1.3 mi
Walmart Neighborhood Market
1.4 mi
ALDI
1.4 mi
Publix
1.5 mi
Restaurants
Wendy's
0.1 mi
Wendy's
0.1 mi
Dunkin'
0.3 mi
Papa John's
0.3 mi
Dagwood's Sports Tavern
0.3 mi
Public Transportation
Sheldon Road @ Woodlake Boulevard
0.1 mi
Sheldon Road @ 8023 Sheldon Shore Apartments
0.1 mi
Sheldon Road @ Waters Avenue
0.2 mi
Sheldon Road @ Crown Boulevard
0.2 mi
Woodlake Boulevard @ Reisling Place
0.2 mi
Airports
Tampa International Airport
4.6 mi
Saint Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport
10.0 mi
Clearwater Air Park
11.1 mi
Peter O. Knight Airport
11.1 mi
Geraci Airpark
12.1 mi
Schools
3 /10
Woodbridge Elementary School
PublicPK-5
619 Students
0.8 mi
8 /10
Hillsborough Academy Of Math And Science
CharterK-8
774 Students
0.9 mi
4 /10
Davis Elementary School
PublicPK-5
820 Students
1.1 mi
5 /10
Alonso High School
Public9-12
2,648 Students
1.2 mi
5 /10
Bellamy Elementary School
PublicK-5
638 Students
1.4 mi
Data provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are based on test scores and additional metrics when available.
Parks
Woodlake Park
0.4 mi
Hamilton Park
0.5 mi
Westbay Park
0.9 mi
Timberlane Park
1.0 mi
Town-n-Country Preserve
1.2 mi
Entertainment
YMCA
0.4 mi
Alonso Theatre Department
1.1 mi
Club Civic Cubano
1.2 mi
Pitt Bull Fitness
1.4 mi
Anytime Fitness
1.5 mi
Pets
Northwest Dog Park
0.4 mi
Northwest Dog Park
0.4 mi
Purple Pawz Pet Resort, LLC
1.4 mi
Pet Supplies Plus
1.4 mi
North Bay Animal Hospital
1.5 mi
Getting Around
The part of Tampa that Ascent Citrus Park is in has a Walk Score ® of 53, which means that this area is somewhat walkable. Prefer taking public transportation over driving? The area has a transit score of 41, which means that there are some transit options available in the neighborhood.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Ascent Citrus Park have any available units?
Ascent Citrus Park has 14 units available starting at $1,355 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Ascent Citrus Park have?
Some of Ascent Citrus Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ascent Citrus Park currently offering any rent specials?
Ascent Citrus Park is offering the following rent specials: Look & Lease to receive credit for your app & admin fees at move-in! Call today for details!
Is Ascent Citrus Park pet-friendly?
No, Ascent Citrus Park is not pet-friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet-friendly listings in Tampa.
Does Ascent Citrus Park offer parking?
Yes, Ascent Citrus Park offers parking.
Does Ascent Citrus Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ascent Citrus Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ascent Citrus Park have a pool?
Yes, Ascent Citrus Park has a pool.
Does Ascent Citrus Park have accessible units?
No, Ascent Citrus Park does not have accessible units.
Does Ascent Citrus Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ascent Citrus Park has units with dishwashers.
