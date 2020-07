Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center community garden conference room dog grooming area dog park game room internet cafe lobby online portal pool table

Pierhouse at Channelside maintains the premier address for luxury apartment living in Downtown Tampa, FL! Our community is centered on the idea of intelligent urban living, and that starts with contemporary structures designed with residents in mind. Pierhouse at Channelside in the Tampa Channel District is here to set the bar for pet-friendly, luxury living in the downtown area. With fantastic amenities including shaded gazebos and a large spa, our luxury Tampa, FL apartments are the very definition of exquisite living. Residents of our Downtown Tampa, FL apartments love coming home to 10-foot ceilings, imported tile flooring, and spacious balconies. Let us give you the luxurious lifestyle that you deserve. With a striking architectural blend of weathered, Corten steel and green, lush landscapes, we've provided an environment that defines seaside city living. With convenient access to the Selmon Expressway and I-275, any commute across the Tampa Bay area becomes much easier. ...