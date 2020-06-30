All apartments in Tampa
816 E FRIERSON AVENUE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM

816 E FRIERSON AVENUE

816 East Frierson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

816 East Frierson Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a huge fenced in yard. Tile floor throughout the house. Washer and Dryer on property. Easy Access to 275.
Ready to move In, non-smoking. owner would like a 2 year lease. call main office for showings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 E FRIERSON AVENUE have any available units?
816 E FRIERSON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 E FRIERSON AVENUE have?
Some of 816 E FRIERSON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 E FRIERSON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
816 E FRIERSON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 E FRIERSON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 816 E FRIERSON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 816 E FRIERSON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 816 E FRIERSON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 816 E FRIERSON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 E FRIERSON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 E FRIERSON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 816 E FRIERSON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 816 E FRIERSON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 816 E FRIERSON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 816 E FRIERSON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 E FRIERSON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

