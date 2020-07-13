All apartments in Tampa
Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Milana Reserve Apartment Homes

8730 N Himes Ave · (813) 518-6416
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8730 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL 33614

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0702 · Avail. Sep 14

$918

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Unit 0706 · Avail. Aug 25

$946

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Unit 0405 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,022

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0805 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,221

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 948 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Milana Reserve Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
coffee bar
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
valet service
Milana Reserve Apartment Homes is located just north of downtown Tampa, FL and is only minutes away from Interstate 275 in the desirable North Carrollwood neighborhood. Our residents have the benefit of being close to beautiful Tampa and Clearwater beaches while still being just a short drive to all that the city has to offer. Attractions such as Busch Gardens, the Tampa International Airport, Westshore and International Plaza and the University of South Florida are all an easy commute from your front door. While Milana Reserve's great location is among the top benefits of living at our community, the interior features and resident amenities really cater to the lifestyle they desire. Each of our apartment homes feature convenience and comfort throughout including full size washer and dryer connections, a spacious patio or balcony and fresh white cabinetry with brushed nickel accents. Right outside of your apartment is a 24-hour strength and cardio fitness center, a resident business ce

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Milana Reserve Apartment Homes have any available units?
Milana Reserve Apartment Homes has 6 units available starting at $918 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Milana Reserve Apartment Homes have?
Some of Milana Reserve Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Milana Reserve Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Milana Reserve Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Milana Reserve Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Milana Reserve Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Milana Reserve Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Milana Reserve Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Milana Reserve Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Milana Reserve Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Milana Reserve Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Milana Reserve Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Milana Reserve Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Milana Reserve Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Milana Reserve Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Milana Reserve Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
