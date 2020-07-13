Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool bbq/grill trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar hot tub internet access internet cafe valet service

Milana Reserve Apartment Homes is located just north of downtown Tampa, FL and is only minutes away from Interstate 275 in the desirable North Carrollwood neighborhood. Our residents have the benefit of being close to beautiful Tampa and Clearwater beaches while still being just a short drive to all that the city has to offer. Attractions such as Busch Gardens, the Tampa International Airport, Westshore and International Plaza and the University of South Florida are all an easy commute from your front door. While Milana Reserve's great location is among the top benefits of living at our community, the interior features and resident amenities really cater to the lifestyle they desire. Each of our apartment homes feature convenience and comfort throughout including full size washer and dryer connections, a spacious patio or balcony and fresh white cabinetry with brushed nickel accents. Right outside of your apartment is a 24-hour strength and cardio fitness center, a resident business ce