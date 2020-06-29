All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

740 E 113 AVENUE

740 E 113th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

740 E 113th Ave, Tampa, FL 33612

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
This complex is 28 almost all identical unit floor plan. Water sewer and garbage included in rent! And yes Section 8 can be accepted this 33612 zip code. Great location near I275 and Fowler... And is currently being renovated as each unit becomes available. Currently units available to rent have All new kitchen and bath cabinets and granite counters! Also new paint whole unit, and the carpet and pad just replaced too!!! But some have main floor ceramic tile. some have main floor vinyl or laminate. All have attached individual laundry closet with hook ups off rear patio perfect for full size stackables! E/Z parking and now has video surveillance of parking lot too!! Low traffic neighborhood street. These do not last long when seen. Have this one unit currently available now. And wow this is currently Wharton High school district! But tenants should verify all info and the schools. Each unit number matches their individual address.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 E 113 AVENUE have any available units?
740 E 113 AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 E 113 AVENUE have?
Some of 740 E 113 AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 E 113 AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
740 E 113 AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 E 113 AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 740 E 113 AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 740 E 113 AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 740 E 113 AVENUE offers parking.
Does 740 E 113 AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 E 113 AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 E 113 AVENUE have a pool?
No, 740 E 113 AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 740 E 113 AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 740 E 113 AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 740 E 113 AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 E 113 AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
