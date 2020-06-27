All apartments in Tampa
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:24 AM

4130 GRADSTONE PLACE

4130 Gradstone Place · No Longer Available
Location

4130 Gradstone Place, Tampa, FL 33617
Northeast Community

Amenities

some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wow here is your hence to rent this large two story town house! 3 bed 2 1/2 baths! Lots of space. Nice water view in the back! Hurry before its gone. Water included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 GRADSTONE PLACE have any available units?
4130 GRADSTONE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4130 GRADSTONE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4130 GRADSTONE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 GRADSTONE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4130 GRADSTONE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4130 GRADSTONE PLACE offer parking?
No, 4130 GRADSTONE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 4130 GRADSTONE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4130 GRADSTONE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 GRADSTONE PLACE have a pool?
No, 4130 GRADSTONE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4130 GRADSTONE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4130 GRADSTONE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 GRADSTONE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4130 GRADSTONE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4130 GRADSTONE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4130 GRADSTONE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
