Preserve at Westchase.

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center conference room clubhouse gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car wash area cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving trash valet

At the Preserve Westchase in Tampa, FL, you’ll enjoy spacious interiors with a chic design and breathtaking views. Each of our spacious and elegant one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes was thoughtfully designed with stunning upgrades throughout. With 9-foot ceilings and crown molding, you’ll feel like royalty. Enjoy walk-in closets and full size washer and dryers in our units. Luxury kitchens have ceramic tile and select units have kitchen islands or preserve views. Enjoy oversized roman soaking tubs in your bathroom and unwind in your new apartment home. (+more)



Surrounded by countless attractions, your new apartment home is located in the Westchase area of Tampa and is surrounded by 20 beautiful acres of natural preserve. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants and the Westchase Golf Course make for an ideal location.



Unwind after a long day in the sparkling resort-style pool, or in the clubhouse lounge. If you love fitness, you will enjoy our state-of-the-art fitness cen