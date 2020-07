Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony cable included garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog grooming area dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access key fob access online portal trash valet cats allowed business center internet cafe

The life you've always dreamed of in Tampa, Florida, is waiting for you at Amira at Westly. Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartments for rent near Westshore feature newly renovated interiors, situated in a warm and welcoming community near your favorite shops, restaurants, and top-notch employers. Whether you're heading out for a day of work at Bristol-Myers Squibb, some shopping at WestShore Plaza, or grabbing happy hour with friends at Seasons 52, Amira at Westly is where you want to be. Conveniently located by the Tampa International Airport, getting to and from your weekend getaways is easy when you live at Amira at Westly. Our prime location sets you up for professional success and gives you access to your own oasis in Tampa.