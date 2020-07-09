4103 N MYRTLE AVENUE

4103 Myrtle Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603 South Seminole Heights
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath w/Den for Rent in Seminole Heights. Huge yard and 2 car Carport. Renovated kitchen! Centrally located and close to downtown Tampa. Off MLK and Myrtle Ave. Non-Smoking Pets with Owners approval. Breed/size/number restrictions. Non-Refundable pet fee $300
$1450/month $1450/ security deposit
Lawn Maintance included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
