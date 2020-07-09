All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4103 N MYRTLE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4103 N MYRTLE AVENUE
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

4103 N MYRTLE AVENUE

4103 Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
South Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4103 Myrtle Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
South Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath w/Den for Rent in Seminole Heights. Huge yard and 2 car Carport. Renovated kitchen! Centrally located and close to downtown Tampa. Off MLK and Myrtle Ave.
Non-Smoking
Pets with Owners approval. Breed/size/number restrictions. Non-Refundable pet fee $300

$1450/month
$1450/ security deposit

Lawn Maintance included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4103 N MYRTLE AVENUE have any available units?
4103 N MYRTLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4103 N MYRTLE AVENUE have?
Some of 4103 N MYRTLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4103 N MYRTLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4103 N MYRTLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4103 N MYRTLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4103 N MYRTLE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 4103 N MYRTLE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4103 N MYRTLE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4103 N MYRTLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4103 N MYRTLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4103 N MYRTLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4103 N MYRTLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4103 N MYRTLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4103 N MYRTLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4103 N MYRTLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4103 N MYRTLE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St
Tampa, FL 33602
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St
Tampa, FL 33602
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr
Tampa, FL 33613

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College