south seminole heights
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
277 Apartments for rent in South Seminole Heights, Tampa, FL
1 Unit Available
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to many Tampa restaurants and bars as well as I-275 and I-4. Units feature renovated kitchens with backsplash, new appliances and cabinets.
1 Unit Available
106 W Haya Street Unit 2
106 West Haya Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Seminole Heights! Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath back house that is move in ready. Features a fireplace, gas stove, closet with sliding barn door, spacious porch, and stunning light fixtures and design tile. Washer and dryer included.
1 Unit Available
205 W LOUISIANA AVENUE
205 West Louisiana Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1083 sqft
Here it is, the perfect bungalow in the heart of Seminole Heights! Walking distance to all of your favorite places, Cappys Pizza, The Independent, Red Star, Ichicoro, and the list goes on.
1 Unit Available
109 W ALVA STREET
109 Alva Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
856 sqft
Adorable Two bedroom/two bath cottage in Seminole Heights. Wood flooring in the living and dining room. Breakfast nook off the kitchen. Carpet in the bedroom and tile in the wet area's. Very large backyard with plenty of space for a BBQ.
Results within 1 mile of South Seminole Heights
4 Units Available
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Gardens in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,249
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1075 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
6 Units Available
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$799
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
750 sqft
Each apartment features lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchen, breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Close to Tampa International Airport and Raymond James Stadium. Community clubhouse, pool and gym in a pet-friendly atmosphere.
10 Units Available
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom homes in gated community minutes from Dale Mabry Hwy, I-275, shopping, dining, entertainment, University of Tampa. Cozy kitchens, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse, garage parking.
1 Unit Available
6006 N Florida Ave 1
6006 North Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy Seminole Heights rental community - Property Id: 312656 Small boutique apartments in trendy Seminole Heights. Pet friendly.
1 Unit Available
1516 W River Lane
1516 West River Lane, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1676 sqft
CHARMING RIVERSHORES BUNGALOW - . CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH MID CENTURY MODERN FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, STADIUM, UT, WEST SHORE BUSINESS DISTRICT, TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, NEAR ST.
1 Unit Available
1711 W Comanche Ave
1711 West Comanche Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
A 2 story 3 bedroom 3 bath home that is a 2000 sq ft home that has a garage,wood floors and a screened lanai on a large fenced lot.
1 Unit Available
6605 North Elizabeth Street
6605 Elizabeth Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1794 sqft
"Seminole Heights Bungalow" 1794 SqFt, Two Story, Built in 1923 with Character, COMPLETELY RENOVATED THROUGHOUT WITH DECORATOR TOUCHES.
1 Unit Available
5406 North Suwanee Avenue
5406 North Suwanee Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1276 sqft
See the Video Property Tour Available NOW! This renovated 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 1,276 SF home is located in Seminole Heights, an area of historic homes in central Tampa. Large covered front porch and oversized backyard.
1 Unit Available
5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE
5410 North Highland Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1715 sqft
This 1920's, corner lot, bungalow home has been completely renovated, from head to toe with all new modern amenities, while keeping some of that original charm.
1 Unit Available
5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE
5113 Nebraska Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
530 sqft
Welcome to Urban Heights! One Bedroom/One Bathroom apartment right in the middle of Seminole Heights. Walking distance to amazing restaurants in this neighborhood. Water/sewer & trash included in the rental price.
1 Unit Available
1205 E 29TH AVENUE
1205 East 29th Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Here is your chance to rent this fully remodled 2nd floor condo unit.
1 Unit Available
910 ALICIA AVENUE
910 Alicia Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
920 sqft
Welcome Home to your first floor apartment in the heart of Tampa. Community is located on the Hillsborough River with direct water access. There is a large gazebo, coal grilles, and sitting area overlooking the river.
1 Unit Available
1006 E 26th Ave B
1006 26th Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$675
1BR Apt near historic Ybor City District & Dwntown - Property Id: 100771 This is a very spacious one bedroom, with generous living area, kitchen and separate meal area. On direct bus access and only 5-7 minutes from downtown Tampa.
1 Unit Available
1703 W JOHNSTON AVENUE
1703 West Johnston Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
953 sqft
Great location and Super Cute! Check out this 3 bedroom 1 bath with updated kitchen and bathroom. New flooring throughout, updated appliances, solid surface countertops in kitchen and built in cabinet pantry.
Results within 5 miles of South Seminole Heights
46 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$884
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$919
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1122 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
8 Units Available
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
693 sqft
This smaller community is close to schools, parks, and the freeway. On-site laundry provided. Pet-friendly location. Apartments feature hardwood floors, updated appliances, and ample storage.
10 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1526 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
10 Units Available
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,226
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
835 sqft
In the middle of it all, Palma Ceia is the perfect blend of convenience and calm in one of Tampa’s most picturesque neighborhoods. STUDIO 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS
22 Units Available
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
968 sqft
Located on Dale Mabry Highway, these apartments offer both convenience and comfort. Units have all modern features and amenities, as well as a community lounge, clubhouse and Wi-Fi cafe. Close to restaurants and schools.
