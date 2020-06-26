Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3013 N 43rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3013 N 43rd St
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3013 N 43rd St
3013 North 43rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3013 North 43rd Street, Tampa, FL 33605
Highland Pines
Amenities
w/d hookup
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cute 3 bedroom with carport and fenced yard in convenient Tampa location
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3013 N 43rd St have any available units?
3013 N 43rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 3013 N 43rd St currently offering any rent specials?
3013 N 43rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 N 43rd St pet-friendly?
No, 3013 N 43rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 3013 N 43rd St offer parking?
Yes, 3013 N 43rd St offers parking.
Does 3013 N 43rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 N 43rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 N 43rd St have a pool?
No, 3013 N 43rd St does not have a pool.
Does 3013 N 43rd St have accessible units?
No, 3013 N 43rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 N 43rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 N 43rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3013 N 43rd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3013 N 43rd St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St
Tampa, FL 33602
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College