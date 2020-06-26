All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:44 AM

3013 N 43rd St

3013 North 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3013 North 43rd Street, Tampa, FL 33605
Highland Pines

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cute 3 bedroom with carport and fenced yard in convenient Tampa location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 N 43rd St have any available units?
3013 N 43rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3013 N 43rd St currently offering any rent specials?
3013 N 43rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 N 43rd St pet-friendly?
No, 3013 N 43rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3013 N 43rd St offer parking?
Yes, 3013 N 43rd St offers parking.
Does 3013 N 43rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 N 43rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 N 43rd St have a pool?
No, 3013 N 43rd St does not have a pool.
Does 3013 N 43rd St have accessible units?
No, 3013 N 43rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 N 43rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 N 43rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3013 N 43rd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3013 N 43rd St has units with air conditioning.
