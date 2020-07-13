All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like Laurel Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
Laurel Oaks
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:53 PM

Laurel Oaks

Open Now until 6pm
8781 Orange Leaf Ct · (833) 428-3179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8781 Orange Leaf Ct, Tampa, FL 33637

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8829OO · Avail. Aug 24

$1,444

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Laurel Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
parking
Laurel Oaks Apartment Homes offer serene suburban living in a peaceful surrounding, just minutes from Downtown Tampa. We are located in the Temple Terrace area, just minutes from USF, Busch Gardens, University Community Hospital and University Square Mall. Just minutes from I-4 and I-75, you have easy access to Orlando, St. Pete and several area beaches. At Laurel Oaks, we strive to give our residents the conveniences that your home should provide. Take advantage of our resident lounge, fitness center, pool, playground, and outdoor grills, whether you’re looking to work from home, workout, or entertain. Stop by today for your own personal tour and experience life without limit at Laurel Oaks!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100-$1289
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash: $14/month, Pest control: $2/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: 1 Pet: $275, 2 Pets: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Laurel Oaks have any available units?
Laurel Oaks has a unit available for $1,444 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Laurel Oaks have?
Some of Laurel Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Laurel Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Laurel Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Laurel Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Laurel Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Laurel Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Laurel Oaks offers parking.
Does Laurel Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Laurel Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Laurel Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Laurel Oaks has a pool.
Does Laurel Oaks have accessible units?
No, Laurel Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Laurel Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Laurel Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Laurel Oaks?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St
Tampa, FL 33602
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity