Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court parking

Laurel Oaks Apartment Homes offer serene suburban living in a peaceful surrounding, just minutes from Downtown Tampa. We are located in the Temple Terrace area, just minutes from USF, Busch Gardens, University Community Hospital and University Square Mall. Just minutes from I-4 and I-75, you have easy access to Orlando, St. Pete and several area beaches. At Laurel Oaks, we strive to give our residents the conveniences that your home should provide. Take advantage of our resident lounge, fitness center, pool, playground, and outdoor grills, whether you’re looking to work from home, workout, or entertain. Stop by today for your own personal tour and experience life without limit at Laurel Oaks!