2306 LIBERTY St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2306 LIBERTY St

2306 East Liberty Street · No Longer Available
Location

2306 East Liberty Street, Tampa, FL 33612
University Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful, open, light and bright. Updated unit with Washer & Dryer. Ceramic flooring throughout. Fully Furnished. Fenced In. Water/Garbage, Electric, Cable TV, Internet all included (or can be negotiated).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 LIBERTY St have any available units?
2306 LIBERTY St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2306 LIBERTY St have?
Some of 2306 LIBERTY St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 LIBERTY St currently offering any rent specials?
2306 LIBERTY St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 LIBERTY St pet-friendly?
No, 2306 LIBERTY St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2306 LIBERTY St offer parking?
No, 2306 LIBERTY St does not offer parking.
Does 2306 LIBERTY St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2306 LIBERTY St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 LIBERTY St have a pool?
No, 2306 LIBERTY St does not have a pool.
Does 2306 LIBERTY St have accessible units?
No, 2306 LIBERTY St does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 LIBERTY St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2306 LIBERTY St does not have units with dishwashers.
