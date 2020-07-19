2306 LIBERTY St

2306 East Liberty Street, Tampa, FL 33612 University Square
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Beautiful, open, light and bright. Updated unit with Washer & Dryer. Ceramic flooring throughout. Fully Furnished. Fenced In. Water/Garbage, Electric, Cable TV, Internet all included (or can be negotiated).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
