Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool racquetball court tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments clubhouse conference room e-payments green community hot tub internet access

WELCOME TO THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE

Wake up refreshed each morning while enjoying your resort style living here at The Falls at New Tampa! A beautiful home, great neighbors, enough space to entertain and every convenience within minutes. This stunning community is a winning combination of resort class amenities and custom home details.

The Falls at New Tampa offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent in Tampa, Florida. Gorgeous apartments conveniently located to the University of South Florida campus, Florida Hospital, Veteran's Hospital, Moffitt Cancer Center,Verizon, Disney Tampa, Citigroup, and Telecom Park. Located two minutes from I-75 for easy and convenient interstate access!