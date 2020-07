Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance garage hot tub sauna bbq/grill cc payments e-payments golf room guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Welcome home to Novus Westshore, located in the prestigious neighborhood of Westshore in Tampa, FL. Extraordinary living starts now with an expansive resident clubhouse, fully equipped with a private health club, stand up tanning booth and two built-in saunas. Resident game room with full-sized golf simulator, ping-pong table and billiards. Relax in our resort-style swimming pool or take a dip into one of our two indoor spa. Entertain your friends by our fire pit, or in the outdoor landscaped courtyard. Be welcomed home with thoughtfully designed rooms in a beautiful setting. With 10-foot ceilings, quartz-topped kitchen and bathroom counters, white subway tile back splashes and custom-built cabinets. Luxury living has never been better! A short drive will bring you to Raymond James Stadium - where the Buccaneers play, Clearwater Beach - for fun days in the sun, PLUS plenty of shopping and dining destinations. Live Extraordinary - Live Novus Westshore!