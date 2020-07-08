Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 137 DANUBE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
137 DANUBE AVENUE
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
137 DANUBE AVENUE
137 Danube Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Davis Islands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
137 Danube Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Davis Islands
Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy charmer! Walk to the Village, less than one block away. Gleaming hardwood floors, light and bright. Only minutes to downtown, yet a quiet residential area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 137 DANUBE AVENUE have any available units?
137 DANUBE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 137 DANUBE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
137 DANUBE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 DANUBE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 137 DANUBE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 137 DANUBE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 137 DANUBE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 137 DANUBE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 DANUBE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 DANUBE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 137 DANUBE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 137 DANUBE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 137 DANUBE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 137 DANUBE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 DANUBE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 DANUBE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 DANUBE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College