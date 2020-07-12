/
davis islands
260 Apartments for rent in Davis Islands, Tampa, FL
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
Welcome to The Place at Davis Islands. Our community offers one bedroom apartments with floor to ceiling windows, luscious greenery and easy access to shopping, dining and major freeways.
100 W DAVIS 100 BOULEVARD
100 West Davis Boulevard, Tampa, FL
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
5318 sqft
Beautiful Mediterranean estate built on 4 lots at prestigious Davis Islands!. Available furnished for short or long term rentals; minutes from downtown Tampa. Enjoy living in complete relaxed elegance on this 5 Bed, 4.
311 W DAVIS BOULEVARD
311 West Davis Boulevard, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1972 sqft
You have to come see this home for yourself, as there are too many features to mention.
606 CHANNEL DRIVE
606 Channel Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1798 sqft
Beautiful updated furnished home on Davis Islands; available for rent short term or long term!. Come and enjoy watching the cruises going by and the peaceful water views from your own living room.
104 COLUMBIA DRIVE
104 Columbia Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1200 sqft
ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED electric, water, trash, basic cable, lawn care and even internet. UPDATED fully furnished turn key ready Davis Island townhome with private fenced back yard.
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,531
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,593
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1129 sqft
Situated between the Ybor Channel and Selmon Expressway, this property has a pool, yoga studio, concierge, hot tub and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring.
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,525
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,757
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1082 sqft
Minutes from the waterfront and Highway 618. Luxury living with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Fun on-site amenities including yoga, courtyard, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Green community. On-site business center.
Aurora
124 S Morgan St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,446
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1141 sqft
Just 8 miles from Busch Gardens. Easy access to interstates 4 and 275, and close to Tampa Bay beaches. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers and in-unit laundry.
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,735
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,532
1119 sqft
In downtown Tampa's vibrant arts and entertainment district, these one- and two-bedroom high-rise apartment homes feature a gym, bike storage, car-charging stations and storage units.
Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1202 sqft
Excellent location close to entertainment like the Florida Aquarium. Units boast laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxurious community features include gym, parking, pool, internet access and clubhouse.
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,799
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1462 sqft
Large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with lots of light and great views. Community features two resort-style pools, a two-story fitness space and a sky lounge. Located right on the Tampa Riverwalk.
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,686
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,022
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,629
1199 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Manor Riverwalk in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,659
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,417
1017 sqft
Experience a new dimension at Altís Grand Central, a new reality created from vivid imagination; apartment living with a level of sophistication that once only existed in your dreams.
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,131
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,801
1249 sqft
Island living, with nearby shopping and dining; across from local trolley stop. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony with stunning views. Community has pool, hot tub, and more.
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,895
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,889
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1225 sqft
An elegant and supplicated community near shopping, entertainment and fine dining. Apartments feature movable kitchen islands, spa-like bathrooms, and full-sized washers and dryers in each home. Large balconies overlooking the city available.
Element
808 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1208 sqft
Upscale and ultra-modern. This community is in the heart of the Arts District. On-site health club, theater room, outdoor grilling area, and onsite restaurant and retail. Incredible views and spacious layouts.
916 S Oregon
916 South Oregon Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,350
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to character and convenience at 916 S. Oregon, where everything that makes Hyde Park special is outside your door.STUDIO | 2 BEDROOM
101 W Beach Pl 2
101 Beach Place, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,612
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Bayshore apartment community - Property Id: 233442 Gorgeous Bayshore location. Walk to Harbour Island, Hyde Pk, Publix and Riverwalk. Saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, two story renovated 24/7 fitness center overlooking the water.
710 Promenade Place
710 Promenade Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
975 sqft
Beautiful 1BR/1BA Harbour Island Condo with 2 car garage in gated Island Place - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful 1BR/1BA condo with 2 car garage in the gated community of Island Place on Harbour Island.
705 Mainsail Drive
705 Mainsail Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1514 sqft
Great Harbour Island Condo 3BR/2BA w/2 car garage, includes water, sewer and trash. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. AVAILABLE 6/22/2020. Spacious 3BR/2BA condo with 2 car garage located in Island Place on Harbour Island.
763 Cruise View Drive
763 Cruise View Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
970 sqft
Unique opportunity to rent a 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath fully furnished large condo in the gated community of Island Place. All furniture less than 1 year old and in brand new condition.
345 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1810
345 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL
Studio
$2,300
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
345 Bayshore Blvd Condo for RENT! Prime location with spectacular views! - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, furnished unit has all you could need, from the linens to the forks and coffee pot.
1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD
1433 Harbour Walk Road, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1614 sqft
Furnished Townhome Behind the Gates! Beautifully appointed 3BR/2.5BTH + Bonus Room and 2 car garage. No neighbors above or below in this well appointed townhome. Located on Harbour Island, the hottest market in Tampa.
101 S 12TH STREET
101 South 12th Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
3026 sqft
You will love this Penthouse with views of Tampa skyline available to rent! Take in the views through the floor to ceiling windows and from the large balcony. This condo is 3,000 sq/ft with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
