10493 LUCAYA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home 2 car garage in the sought after community of Heritage Isles Golf and Country Club. Open floor plan! Sit in kitchen area. Separate dining area. Appliances included. Home also has a solar water heater. Must schedule to see! Single family home which is surrounded by an 18-hole golf course. Foyer area opens to a large living area with a formal dining area and family room. With newly installed carpet in bedrooms and living areas. Heritage Isles offers many amenities, such as lighted tennis courts, a gym facility, volleyball and basketball courts and a toddler playground, all with controlled access. The pool facility has a waterpark style slide, lap lanes, family areas and separate splash area for the the little ones. Good schools. Great family living.