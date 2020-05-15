All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 10493 LUCAYA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
10493 LUCAYA DRIVE
Last updated March 20 2019 at 9:37 AM

10493 LUCAYA DRIVE

10493 Lucaya Drive · (813) 928-2414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10493 Lucaya Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Heritage Isles

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home 2 car garage in the sought after community of Heritage Isles Golf and Country Club. Open floor plan! Sit in kitchen area. Separate dining area. Appliances included. Home also has a solar water heater. Must schedule to see! Single family home which is surrounded by an 18-hole golf course. Foyer area opens to a large living area with a formal dining area and family room. With newly installed carpet in bedrooms and living areas. Heritage Isles offers many amenities, such as lighted tennis courts, a gym facility, volleyball and basketball courts and a toddler playground, all with controlled access. The pool facility has a waterpark style slide, lap lanes, family areas and separate splash area for the the little ones. Good schools. Great family living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10493 LUCAYA DRIVE have any available units?
10493 LUCAYA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10493 LUCAYA DRIVE have?
Some of 10493 LUCAYA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10493 LUCAYA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10493 LUCAYA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10493 LUCAYA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10493 LUCAYA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10493 LUCAYA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10493 LUCAYA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 10493 LUCAYA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10493 LUCAYA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10493 LUCAYA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10493 LUCAYA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10493 LUCAYA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10493 LUCAYA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10493 LUCAYA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10493 LUCAYA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10493 LUCAYA DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
Sunstone Palms
12702 University Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity