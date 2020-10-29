All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like Amberly Place at Tampa Palms.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
Amberly Place at Tampa Palms
Last updated October 29 2020 at 8:34 PM
Have a question for Amberly Place at Tampa Palms?
Is there anything else you'd like to ask Amberly Place at Tampa Palms?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
Got it. We’ll send a note asking about
price & availability
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Amberly Place at Tampa Palms

5100 Live Oaks Blvd · (813) 412-6459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Tampa Palms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

5100 Live Oaks Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 418-16 · Avail. now

$1,014

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Unit 413-04 · Avail. now

$1,059

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Unit 416-10 · Avail. Oct 31

$1,064

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404-01 · Avail. Dec 19

$1,159

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Unit 449-16 · Avail. Jan 22

$1,224

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Unit 217-06 · Avail. Oct 31

$1,239

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

See 23+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Amberly Place at Tampa Palms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
green community
hot tub
internet access
Amberly Place is a unique apartment community located in prestigious Tampa Palms. We have spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans with wraparound screened-in patios, walk-in closets and plant shelves in select homes. Enjoy our resort-style pools, fitness center, nature parks, bike trails, basketball and tennis courts, sand volleyball court, playgrounds and Hillsborough River access. As a Resident of Amberly Place you are privileged to utilize the Tampa Palms amenities listed above. Amberly Place is located within Tampa Palms which was once described as "Your small town by the river". The property is located just off Bruce B Downs with easy access to I-75, I-275, University of South Florida and an array of shopping, dining and nested within acres of beautiful Florida landscape.

Property Details

Lease Length: 7 -12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - $500 - Approval Fee (nonrefundable)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400 (1 pet), $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Find More Rentals By

Bedrooms

Tampa 1 Bedroom Apartments

Bedrooms

Amenities

Find More Rentals in Nearby

Cities

Counties

Neighborhoods

Colleges

Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Amberly Place at Tampa Palms have any available units?
Amberly Place at Tampa Palms has 35 units available starting at $1,014 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
Does Amberly Place at Tampa Palms have any available units?
Amberly Place at Tampa Palms has 35 units available starting at $1,014 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Amberly Place at Tampa Palms have?
Some of Amberly Place at Tampa Palms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
What amenities does Amberly Place at Tampa Palms have?
Some of Amberly Place at Tampa Palms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Amberly Place at Tampa Palms currently offering any rent specials?
Amberly Place at Tampa Palms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Amberly Place at Tampa Palms currently offering any rent specials?
Amberly Place at Tampa Palms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Amberly Place at Tampa Palms pet-friendly?
Yes, Amberly Place at Tampa Palms is pet friendly.
Is Amberly Place at Tampa Palms pet-friendly?
Yes, Amberly Place at Tampa Palms is pet friendly.
Does Amberly Place at Tampa Palms offer parking?
Yes, Amberly Place at Tampa Palms offers parking.
Does Amberly Place at Tampa Palms offer parking?
Yes, Amberly Place at Tampa Palms offers parking.
Does Amberly Place at Tampa Palms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Amberly Place at Tampa Palms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Amberly Place at Tampa Palms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Amberly Place at Tampa Palms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Amberly Place at Tampa Palms have a pool?
Yes, Amberly Place at Tampa Palms has a pool.
Does Amberly Place at Tampa Palms have a pool?
Yes, Amberly Place at Tampa Palms has a pool.
Does Amberly Place at Tampa Palms have accessible units?
No, Amberly Place at Tampa Palms does not have accessible units.
Does Amberly Place at Tampa Palms have accessible units?
No, Amberly Place at Tampa Palms does not have accessible units.
Does Amberly Place at Tampa Palms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Amberly Place at Tampa Palms has units with dishwashers.
Does Amberly Place at Tampa Palms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Amberly Place at Tampa Palms has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Amberly Place at Tampa Palms?
Is there anything else you'd like to ask Amberly Place at Tampa Palms?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
Got it. We’ll send a note asking about
price & availability
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd
Tampa, FL 33617
Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Tampa Commons
5709 Las Ventanas Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway
Tampa, FL 33637
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity