Amberly Place at Tampa Palms

Amenities
Amberly Place is a unique apartment community located in prestigious Tampa Palms. We have spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans with wraparound screened-in patios, walk-in closets and plant shelves in select homes. Enjoy our resort-style pools, fitness center, nature parks, bike trails, basketball and tennis courts, sand volleyball court, playgrounds and Hillsborough River access. As a Resident of Amberly Place you are privileged to utilize the Tampa Palms amenities listed above. Amberly Place is located within Tampa Palms which was once described as "Your small town by the river". The property is located just off Bruce B Downs with easy access to I-75, I-275, University of South Florida and an array of shopping, dining and nested within acres of beautiful Florida landscape.