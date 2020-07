Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room garage parking conference room trash valet yoga

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Contemporary Downtown Living... Redefined. When calling NoHo Flats home, you're invited to take advantage of the chic lounging areas featuring a well-appointed media center and Wi-Fi hot spots. The outdoor amenities await you also... Enjoy the grilling stations while relaxing by the outdoor fireplace in the courtyard, get energized in our 24 hour fitness facility, shot a game of pool or escape the sultry Florida days by dipping in our saltwater pool. And we know you love your pets, so we do too, paying special attention to our furry friends with our brand new puppy treat bar, dog park & spa.