Sunrise, FL
12620 NW 32nd Mnr
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

12620 NW 32nd Mnr

12620 Northwest 32nd Manor · (754) 281-9912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12620 Northwest 32nd Manor, Sunrise, FL 33323
Sawgrass Lakes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12620 · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
COMPLETELY UPDATED, NEW KITCHEN/FLOORS.Resort Living on this Luxury Award Winning Community at Artesia Townhome featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet.2 car garage Located in the magnificent city of Sunrise, FL .Across from the Sawgrass Mills- Metropica -shops-Restaurant and More. A lot of natural light and best valued per Sqft2 Enjoy world-class amenities of Artesia: lush landscaping, cobblestone streets, fountains, amazing clubhouse with state-of-art gym, tennis courts sports court, game rooms, spa, children's outdoor play areas, luxuriously-landscaped pool area with private cabanas. Near Sawgrass Mills Mall, Sawgrass Expwy, BB&T Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12620 NW 32nd Mnr have any available units?
12620 NW 32nd Mnr has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12620 NW 32nd Mnr have?
Some of 12620 NW 32nd Mnr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12620 NW 32nd Mnr currently offering any rent specials?
12620 NW 32nd Mnr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12620 NW 32nd Mnr pet-friendly?
No, 12620 NW 32nd Mnr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunrise.
Does 12620 NW 32nd Mnr offer parking?
Yes, 12620 NW 32nd Mnr offers parking.
Does 12620 NW 32nd Mnr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12620 NW 32nd Mnr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12620 NW 32nd Mnr have a pool?
Yes, 12620 NW 32nd Mnr has a pool.
Does 12620 NW 32nd Mnr have accessible units?
No, 12620 NW 32nd Mnr does not have accessible units.
Does 12620 NW 32nd Mnr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12620 NW 32nd Mnr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12620 NW 32nd Mnr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12620 NW 32nd Mnr does not have units with air conditioning.
