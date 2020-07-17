12620 NW 32nd Mnr

Amenities
COMPLETELY UPDATED, NEW KITCHEN/FLOORS.Resort Living on this Luxury Award Winning Community at Artesia Townhome featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet.2 car garage Located in the magnificent city of Sunrise, FL .Across from the Sawgrass Mills- Metropica -shops-Restaurant and More. A lot of natural light and best valued per Sqft2 Enjoy world-class amenities of Artesia: lush landscaping, cobblestone streets, fountains, amazing clubhouse with state-of-art gym, tennis courts sports court, game rooms, spa, children's outdoor play areas, luxuriously-landscaped pool area with private cabanas. Near Sawgrass Mills Mall, Sawgrass Expwy, BB&T Center.