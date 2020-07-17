12620 NW 32nd Mnr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

COMPLETELY UPDATED, NEW KITCHEN/FLOORS.Resort Living on this Luxury Award Winning Community at Artesia Townhome featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet.2 car garage Located in the magnificent city of Sunrise, FL .Across from the Sawgrass Mills- Metropica -shops-Restaurant and More. A lot of natural light and best valued per Sqft2 Enjoy world-class amenities of Artesia: lush landscaping, cobblestone streets, fountains, amazing clubhouse with state-of-art gym, tennis courts sports court, game rooms, spa, children's outdoor play areas, luxuriously-landscaped pool area with private cabanas. Near Sawgrass Mills Mall, Sawgrass Expwy, BB&T Center.