111 Apartments for rent in North Lauderdale, FL📍
Guess where North Ft. Lauderdale is located? That’s right, just north of Ft. Lauderdale itself. Bordered by the smaller cities of Tamarac and Oakland Park, North Fort Lauderdale has a suburban feel and tropical weather. If youre looking for year-round summer and a short drive to the beach, North Ft. Lauderdale is your kind of town. Plus, it's less tourist-centric than the rest of Ft. Lauderdale, and a short drive of about 20 minutes to the beach.
North Ft. Lauderdale, or North Lauderdale, is a part of the bigger city of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to its west. Known for its intricate canal system, tourism, boating, and beaches, Ft. Lauderdale’s suburban feel extends to North Ft. Lauderdale. North Lauderdale was originally constructed as "The City of Tomorrow" by famed architect Morris Lapidus, who worked on the Fontainebleu Hotel in Miami and refreshed and redefined Collins Avenue in the South Beach area.
The town has a strong sports program for everyone, from soccer to T-ball to cricket. North Lauderdale opened a beloved Community Garden in 2011, offering small plots to those with a green thumb for growing their own fruits, vegetables, herbs, and plants.
The beautiful new Jerry Resnick Aquatic Center offers a water park and swimming pool open year round. With no chilly winter season, North Ft. Lauderdale offers year round outdoor fun.
There’s plenty of other green space, too, including large, well-landscaped Hampton Pines Park which includes an outdoor gym and a lake.
Keeping to the Canal
The Cypress Creek Greenway that borders the Cypress Creek Canal offers a hiking and biking trail that links North Fort Lauderdale with eastern beaches and the communities between them, such as Tamarac. New additions are proposed which would link this scenic area with the Fern Forest Nature Center and the Palm Aire golf course community.
Just Down the Way
Just a short drive away, youll find the white sand of the Atlantic Ocean beaches and intercoastal waterways of Fort Lauderdale proper. You’ll also find a burgeoning arts district. Fort Lauderdale’s Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District contains the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and hosts the annual music festival known as Langerado.
Once known as a rowdy Spring Break capitol bringing in scores of college students bound for keg parties, Ft. Lauderdale itself has matured, with great beaches, luxury hotels, and a multitude of dining choices available. And bring your boat shoes -- from fishing charters to sail boats, Ft. Lauderdale welcomes sailors and anglers of all stripes.
Youll want to start your apartment search several months before you move -- with great recreational activities such as ocean swimming, boating, and fishing nearby, plus proximity to many colleges, renters tend to stay awhile in the balmy weather of North Ft. Lauderdale.
It's a good idea to call rental properties, which help you find out both availability and price range in the areas youl’l searching. You’ll want to find out which type of apartment homes are available in which communities. North Ft. Lauderdale offers three bedroom houses for rent, apartment complexes, and condominiums. Making some phone calls will save you time on your search. You'll also want to look at the different property types available: you may find apartments or town houses with paid water and sewer, while houses will give you more leg room but usually require you to make your own payment for these utilities.
North Fort Lauderdale has many residents employed by the military, or in executive or professional positions.
If you don't drive, you'll want to learn -- you will need a car to get to your job. And although the town has clusters of restaurants, bars, and shops, most residences are not an easy walk to them.
Tam Oshanter Blvd/Hampton Blvd:Densely urban, with a mix of apartment complexes, high-rise apartments, and single family homes, built primarily between 1970 and 1999. A fairly professional community, many residents work in sales or service oriented occupations.
City Center: A very dense, hard working neighborhood, City Center has a plethora of relatively inexpensive renting options, from small apartment buildings to town homes. Residences were built primarily between 1940 and 1999.
Southgate Blvd/SW 83rd Ave: More walkable than many other communities within North Ft. Lauderdale, youll find single family homes and town homes predominate here. Properties range in age from 1940s era to 1990s. College students also populate this area, and employment ranges from sales and service to blue collar, and management positions.
Broadview: Consisting mainly of medium sized single family homes and town homes, with many attached housing units, Broadview has a mix of residents. Both owners and renters live here, making this a stable, diverse community.