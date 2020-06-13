Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

111 Apartments for rent in North Lauderdale, FL

The Hamptons Of North Lauderdale
Last updated June 13 at 06:42am
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
4 Units Available
Alvista Lauderdale
7900 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
21 Units Available
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1310 sqft
Great location near beaches, Publix, the Kimberly B/SW 76 bus stop, and I-95. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, and tennis. Units feature walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1409 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 10 at 01:16pm
1 Unit Available
Lauder Ridge
5600 SW 12th St, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in North Lauderdale, Florida. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, Turnpike, State Road 7 and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. North Lauderdale is a Florida city just west of Fort Lauderdale.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
6 Units Available
Lakeview Palms
7575 Hampton Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeview Palms, managed by CFH Group, is located at 7575 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale. It offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments. Utilities are not included.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1810 N Lauderdale Ave Apt 2201
1810 N Lauderdale Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
824 sqft
Vacant and ready to Move in ! Spacious and full of light. Gated community with pool, gym and laundry onsite. Big balcony with lake and garden view. Full of closets. 1 full bathroom and half bathroom. Ceramic and carpet floors.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
North Lauderdale Village
1 Unit Available
8002 Forest Blvd
8002 Forest Blvd, North Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1879 sqft
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS 5 BEDROOM, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
North Lauderdale Village
1 Unit Available
316 SW 80th Ave
316 Southwest 80th Avenue, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,888
1116 sqft
NICE PROPERTY. NO CARPET. PETS OK WITH PET DEPOSIT

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
North Lauderdale Village
1 Unit Available
608 SW 80th Ter
608 Southwest 80th Terrace, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1406 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED TOWNHOUSE WITH NICE FENCED BACKYARD ,FEATURES WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT WOOD KITCHEN AND GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7429 SW 11th Ct
7429 Southwest 11th Court, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 bathroom half of duplex, one car garage. Living & dining area, full size washer/dryer in unit. Wood cabinet and white appliances in kitchen. Tiled throughout. Ready for move-in. no approval needed. Credit report, income must be 3x rent.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2012 Champions Way
2012 Champions Way, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Come see this move-in readywell-kept, townhouse located in a very quiet community Players Place with Stainless Steel Appliance, tiled floors. Washer and Drayer. Close to shopping and easy access to major highways.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
North Lauderdale Village
1 Unit Available
619 SW 79TH TER
619 Southwest 79th Terrace, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
clean 2 bedroom 2 bath upgraded 2 story townhome with tile throughout upstairs and downstairs,remodeled kitchen,both bedrooms upstairs with nice walk in closets,remodeled master bath,front screened patio with security door and large fenced backyard

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Lauderdale North Park
1 Unit Available
7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard
7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1302 sqft
7941 Tam Oshanter Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL 33068 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Lauderdale Village
1 Unit Available
610 SW 77 Avenue
610 Southwest 77th Avenue, North Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
1501 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Kimberly Village
1 Unit Available
891 SW 66 Ave
891 SW 66th Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1981 sqft
Kimberly Village Home for Rent: 891 Southwest 66th Avenue North Lauderdale, FL 33068 Come and see this 4 bedrooms 2 bath home with pool and canal view and 1 car garage. totally remodeled. Brokered And Advertised By: Beachfront Realty Inc.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1912 Belmont Lane
1912 Belmont Lane, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1088 sqft
VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, CENTRAL AIR AND WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. NICE COMPLEX CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS, SHOPPING AND DINING, AND AMENITIES LIKE POOL & GYM.

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
1 Unit Available
6889 Southwest 16th Court
6889 Southwest 16th Court, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1117 sqft
6889 Southwest 16th Court, Pompano Beach, FL 33068 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
North Lauderdale
1 Unit Available
1223 Silverado
1223 Silverado, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
1223 Silverado Apt #1L, North Lauderdale, FL 33068 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. Ref# 61022A892 Updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1830 SW 81st Ave
1830 N Lauderdale Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Nice apartment,, all ages ,excellent gate community around shopping, banks, supermarkets

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6920 SW 15th St
6920 Southwest 15th Street, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
MUST SEE- Renovated 2/1 with update porcelain tile, update kitchen, Large fenced yard, fruit tree, Central AC, covered screen back patio, utility room

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
7111 Tam Oshanter Boulevard
7111 Tam Oshanter Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in North Lauderdale. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, washer dryer, yard, and vaulted ceilings, Two parking spot. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2705 NE Belmont Ln
2705 Belmont Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
SPECTACULAR AND BRIGHT UNIT TWO BEDROOMS TWO BATHROOM, GORGEOUS KITCHEN, MICROWAVE, NEW LAMINATED FLOORS THROUGHT OUT THE UNIT, WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT, CORNER UNIT, WITH BALCONY, PLENTY OF WINDOWS ALLOWS NATURAL SUNLIGHT, LAKE INSIDE

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Kimberly Village
1 Unit Available
302 S Santa Catalina Cir
302 South Santa Catalina Circle, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1286 sqft
Call or text Cari Luna at 954-816-9945 to schedule a showing today! Freshly painted and move in ready, this 2-level Santa Catalina townhouse features two master suites upstairs with full bathrooms and walk-in closets, a perfect home for sharing! 1st

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5911 NW 42nd Terrace
5911 Northwest 42nd Terrace, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1115 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,115 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
City GuideNorth Lauderdale
North Fort Lauderdale is connected to Ft. Lauderdale itself only by the Cypress Creek Canal, part of the city’s expansive canal system that earns it the nickname the "Venice of America."

Guess where North Ft. Lauderdale is located? That’s right, just north of Ft. Lauderdale itself. Bordered by the smaller cities of Tamarac and Oakland Park, North Fort Lauderdale has a suburban feel and tropical weather. If youre looking for year-round summer and a short drive to the beach, North Ft. Lauderdale is your kind of town. Plus, it's less tourist-centric than the rest of Ft. Lauderdale, and a short drive of about 20 minutes to the beach.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Lauderdale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Community Planned

North Ft. Lauderdale, or North Lauderdale, is a part of the bigger city of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to its west. Known for its intricate canal system, tourism, boating, and beaches, Ft. Lauderdale’s suburban feel extends to North Ft. Lauderdale. North Lauderdale was originally constructed as "The City of Tomorrow" by famed architect Morris Lapidus, who worked on the Fontainebleu Hotel in Miami and refreshed and redefined Collins Avenue in the South Beach area.

The town has a strong sports program for everyone, from soccer to T-ball to cricket. North Lauderdale opened a beloved Community Garden in 2011, offering small plots to those with a green thumb for growing their own fruits, vegetables, herbs, and plants.

The beautiful new Jerry Resnick Aquatic Center offers a water park and swimming pool open year round. With no chilly winter season, North Ft. Lauderdale offers year round outdoor fun.

There’s plenty of other green space, too, including large, well-landscaped Hampton Pines Park which includes an outdoor gym and a lake.

Fun in the Sun

Keeping to the Canal

The Cypress Creek Greenway that borders the Cypress Creek Canal offers a hiking and biking trail that links North Fort Lauderdale with eastern beaches and the communities between them, such as Tamarac. New additions are proposed which would link this scenic area with the Fern Forest Nature Center and the Palm Aire golf course community.

Just Down the Way

Just a short drive away, youll find the white sand of the Atlantic Ocean beaches and intercoastal waterways of Fort Lauderdale proper. You’ll also find a burgeoning arts district. Fort Lauderdale’s Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District contains the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and hosts the annual music festival known as Langerado.

Once known as a rowdy Spring Break capitol bringing in scores of college students bound for keg parties, Ft. Lauderdale itself has matured, with great beaches, luxury hotels, and a multitude of dining choices available. And bring your boat shoes -- from fishing charters to sail boats, Ft. Lauderdale welcomes sailors and anglers of all stripes.

Rental Tips

Youll want to start your apartment search several months before you move -- with great recreational activities such as ocean swimming, boating, and fishing nearby, plus proximity to many colleges, renters tend to stay awhile in the balmy weather of North Ft. Lauderdale.

It's a good idea to call rental properties, which help you find out both availability and price range in the areas youl’l searching. You’ll want to find out which type of apartment homes are available in which communities. North Ft. Lauderdale offers three bedroom houses for rent, apartment complexes, and condominiums. Making some phone calls will save you time on your search. You'll also want to look at the different property types available: you may find apartments or town houses with paid water and sewer, while houses will give you more leg room but usually require you to make your own payment for these utilities.

North Fort Lauderdale has many residents employed by the military, or in executive or professional positions.

If you don't drive, you'll want to learn -- you will need a car to get to your job. And although the town has clusters of restaurants, bars, and shops, most residences are not an easy walk to them.

Neighborhoods

Tam Oshanter Blvd/Hampton Blvd:Densely urban, with a mix of apartment complexes, high-rise apartments, and single family homes, built primarily between 1970 and 1999. A fairly professional community, many residents work in sales or service oriented occupations.

City Center: A very dense, hard working neighborhood, City Center has a plethora of relatively inexpensive renting options, from small apartment buildings to town homes. Residences were built primarily between 1940 and 1999.

Southgate Blvd/SW 83rd Ave: More walkable than many other communities within North Ft. Lauderdale, youll find single family homes and town homes predominate here. Properties range in age from 1940s era to 1990s. College students also populate this area, and employment ranges from sales and service to blue collar, and management positions.

Broadview: Consisting mainly of medium sized single family homes and town homes, with many attached housing units, Broadview has a mix of residents. Both owners and renters live here, making this a stable, diverse community.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in North Lauderdale?
The average rent price for North Lauderdale rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,590.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in North Lauderdale?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in North Lauderdale include The Hamptons Of North Lauderdale.
What colleges and universities are located in or around North Lauderdale?
Some of the colleges located in the North Lauderdale area include Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Miami Dade College, and Nova Southeastern University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to North Lauderdale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Lauderdale from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

