111 Apartments for rent in North Lauderdale, FL

Community Planned

North Ft. Lauderdale, or North Lauderdale, is a part of the bigger city of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to its west. Known for its intricate canal system, tourism, boating, and beaches, Ft. Lauderdale’s suburban feel extends to North Ft. Lauderdale. North Lauderdale was originally constructed as "The City of Tomorrow" by famed architect Morris Lapidus, who worked on the Fontainebleu Hotel in Miami and refreshed and redefined Collins Avenue in the South Beach area.

The town has a strong sports program for everyone, from soccer to T-ball to cricket. North Lauderdale opened a beloved Community Garden in 2011, offering small plots to those with a green thumb for growing their own fruits, vegetables, herbs, and plants.

The beautiful new Jerry Resnick Aquatic Center offers a water park and swimming pool open year round. With no chilly winter season, North Ft. Lauderdale offers year round outdoor fun.

There’s plenty of other green space, too, including large, well-landscaped Hampton Pines Park which includes an outdoor gym and a lake.