125 Apartments for rent in Coral Springs, FL
Most people dream of living in an area with a serene atmosphere, with all of the modern amenities that make life convenient. Some people don't have to dream, because they pick Coral Springs as their home! For those in the know, Coral Springs is that perfect blend of well-ordered structures in harmony with surrounding nature. It is a mid-sized city located in the state of Florida and is the 15th largest city in the state - not too big but not too small. Some of the major draws of this city is the unbeatable combination modern amenities and a well-planned community. If ordered perfection is what you are searching for, then drop everything and head to Coral Springs now!
Having trouble with Craigslist Coral Springs? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Cost Considerations One essential item you should have at the top of your priority when searching for apartments is the availability of ready cash vs. the projected cost of the move. Be careful, sometimes calculations can be deceptive. Any move to a new place will cost you some moolah.. Prospective renters must have enough money to facilitate the move and pay the rent.
Preparations Just like most places in the U.S., you must have a minimum of your first month’s rent and a security deposit ready before you can move into a rental property in Coral Springs. The specific rules vary, though, so contact the apartment management to find out what they require from renters of their property. People are always looking for good real estate deals in Coral Springs, so don’t assume that you have all the time in the world to “mull things over.” If it looks good to you - GRAB IT! Chances are another person might think it’s a great deal, as well. With this in mind, write down a list of priorities for your ideal apartment (e.g. in-unit washer/dryer, two bedrooms, infinity pool and waterslide, etc.) to help you make quick decisions regarding the properties you will find.
Requirements A good credit history and proof of employment, or steady income, will go a long way towards facilitating your move. The proof of steady income might be in the form of pay stubs, usually for the past six months. Almost all landlords will perform background checks on prospective renters, but a letter of recommendation from a previous landlord, or current employer, goes a long way, too - assuming it will be positive. Put your best foot forward when dealing with property managers, dress to impress, and turn on your polite manners to show that you are a desirable renter. In case everything goes well during your interview with the property manager, have your security deposit ready and whip out your pen to secure the apartment without further ado.
There is a community, or several, in Coral Springs that can fit your needs perfectly. All you have to do is look for them – and follow this guide, of course.
Atlantic Boulevard: This is a community that is conveniently located in the middle of Coral Springs, providing easy access to great shopping, access to the major roads, and good restaurants. Life in the path of least resistance feels good here.
Cypress Pointe: Access to clubhouses, lush landscapes, and access to amenities like pools, picnic areas, and basketball courts.
Glenwood Subdivision: With relatively affordable apartments, Glenwood is the neighborhood for those on the lookout for the most bang for their buck.
Glen Walk: The prices for real estate in this area is a bit steeper than other areas, but the benefits are tremendous.
While most of the residents have their own vehicles, the city also provides a bus service (Broward County Transit) for the convenience of residents who either do not have their own transportation or choose not to use it. Sometimes driving can just be more than one can bear.
One of the highlights of living in Coral Springs is the different annual festivals, most notably, the Our Town Festival. These events draw a sizable number of tourists who come to be a part of the festivities. A notable Florida Heritage site is the Coral Springs Covered Bridge, a 40-feet steel bridge that is the only covered bridge in the Florida public right of way - take that Vermont! For those who appreciate art, the Coral Springs Center for the Arts puts out a number of shows and Broadway series every year.
Chances are that Coral Springs might seem a little more laid back to you if you are used to a more hectic lifestyle. Get ready to find your new home!