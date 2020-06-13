Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

125 Apartments for rent in Coral Springs, FL

Forest Hills
Windham
Country Club Village
Oakwood
Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Heron Bay
22 Units Available
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,228
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
Country Club Village
12 Units Available
The Barrington Club
10700 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,563
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,474
1522 sqft
Excellent location, close to Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature eat-kitchens, security alarms and private patio. Community has heated spa, BBQ area and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Turtle Run
2 Units Available
Park Place At Turtle Run
3600 Terrapin Ln, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,348
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1175 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at its finest at Park Place at Turtle Run. From our oversized one and two bedroom apartment homes to our vast array of amenities, you’ll find everything that you are looking for in apartment living.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Windham
24 Units Available
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,252
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
30 Units Available
Club Mira Lago
1060 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1335 sqft
A unique community located in Coral Springs, recently voted the #1 best place to raise a family, including an A-rated school system, great shopping and fine dining.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Lakeview West
17 Units Available
Club Lake Pointe
555 Lakeview Dr, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1335 sqft
Located in Coral Springs, one of South Florida's most sought-after cities. Voted by Money Magazine as one of the best places to raise a family, the area is known for its A-rated school system, convenient shopping, and proximity to the expressway.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Country Club Village
32 Units Available
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1379 sqft
Across from Coral Springs Elementary School; close to public bus line. Pet-friendly residences with dog park, pool, clubhouse and business center. Units have air conditioning, private patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Twenty-four hour maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Turtle Run
12 Units Available
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1366 sqft
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
R & D Park
10 Units Available
Sabal Pointe
12000 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1516 sqft
Close to shopping at Coral Springs Mall, as well as the Coral Springs Aquatic Complex. Units include amenities like dishwasher, laundry and bathtub. Community includes car wash area, parking, tennis court and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Forest Hills
7 Units Available
Coral Falls
2801 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1171 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature walk-in closets, appliances, patio/balcony. Grounds offer 20 acres of tropical landscaping, pool, 24-hour gym and more. Close to local shopping. A quick drive to Boca Raton and Pompano Beach.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Forest Hills
3 Units Available
Palms at Forest Hills
2940 Forest Hills Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly revamped units with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Attached baths, premium lighting fixtures and private balconies. A landscaped pet-friendly community located about half an hour away from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
28 Units Available
Players Club
1501 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1286 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Coral Springs, a beautifully maintained city that received the "Malcolm Baldrige National Quality" award.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sherwood Forest
13 Units Available
Sherwood on the Park
1599 NW 91st Ave, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1383 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WELCOME HOME TO COMFORT A secluded community yet close to it all. Offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located across the street from one of Coral Springs largest parks.
Last updated March 30 at 01:19pm
Oakwood
8 Units Available
Innovo Living on Atlantic
790 Harbor Inn Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,451
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1050 sqft
Close to the Everglades and beaches. Large living spaces with a washer and dryer, and vaulted ceilings. Lots of natural light. Park-like community with two pools and a lighted tennis court. Newly renovated.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Cypress Run
1 Unit Available
11217 LAKEVIEW DR
11217 Lakeview Drive, Coral Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2 sqft
Amazing corner home in the desirable community of Portofino, 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, Quite and gated community, excellent schoolsiP

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
La Placida Villas
1 Unit Available
10575 La Placida Dr
10575 La Placida Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 single family home/villa located in the heart of Coral Springs. A huge backyard for entertainment, recently updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & Kitchen cabinets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Oakwood
1 Unit Available
9657 Riverside Dr H
9657 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1 sqft
Bright Spacious 3/2 apartment in second floor. Located in a quiet community. Closed to everything. Vaulted ceilings and over-sized kitchen w/eat off bar, large enclosed balcony with access from the living room and A/C with small storage room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
8921 NW 28th Dr
8921 Northwest 28th Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8921 NW 28th Dr in Coral Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oakwood
1 Unit Available
9596 SW 1st Ct
9596 Southwest 1st Court, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATH APARTMENT READY TO MOVE-IN. EASY ACCESS TO THE MAIN HWAYS LIKE SAWGRASS EXPY. & FL TURNPIKE. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, STORAGE ROOM, COVERED SCREEN PORCH, WASHER & DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Castlewood
1 Unit Available
3730 NW 115th Ave
3730 Northwest 115th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bath in a Triplex. Unit features: freshly painted, tile throughout, newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living area and master bedroom with walk in closet. FREE Laundry on site. Swimming Pool.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Castlewood
1 Unit Available
3760 NW 115th Way
3760 Northwest 115th Way, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1440 sqft
Large 1st floor 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Townhouse Condo located in Coral Springs. Great Schools and covenant location for shopping and entertainment. It also has a fenced in back yard that opens to the adjacent park.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5880 W SAMPLE RD
5880 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1064 sqft
Spacious 2bedroom/2bathroom unit with an attached one-car garage in a desirable gated community. Freshly painted in a neutral inviting color. All tiles flooring. Full-sized washer & dryer. Good schools district. Convenient location.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Kensington
1 Unit Available
11240 NW 52nd St
11240 Northwest 52nd Street, Coral Springs, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2828 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY! 5 BEDROOM 3 AND HALF BATHS HOME IN CORAL SPRINGS. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE UPSTAIRS LOFT WITH SKYLIGHTS.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3212 Coral Ridge Dr
3212 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
825 sqft
NICELY UPDATED 2/2 CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR CORNER UNIT. NEWER KITCHEN WITH NEW ELECTRIC RANGE AND MICROWAVE OVEN. WASHER AND DRYER. CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT UNIT. NEW 2'' BLINDS ON ALL WINDOWS, NEW VERTICAL BLINDS.
City GuideCoral Springs
Who doesn't love a covered bridge?! Head to Coral Springs to traverse the only covered bridge in Florida!

Most people dream of living in an area with a serene atmosphere, with all of the modern amenities that make life convenient. Some people don't have to dream, because they pick Coral Springs as their home! For those in the know, Coral Springs is that perfect blend of well-ordered structures in harmony with surrounding nature. It is a mid-sized city located in the state of Florida and is the 15th largest city in the state - not too big but not too small. Some of the major draws of this city is the unbeatable combination modern amenities and a well-planned community. If ordered perfection is what you are searching for, then drop everything and head to Coral Springs now!

Having trouble with Craigslist Coral Springs? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

First Priorities for Moving to Coral Springs

Cost Considerations One essential item you should have at the top of your priority when searching for apartments is the availability of ready cash vs. the projected cost of the move. Be careful, sometimes calculations can be deceptive. Any move to a new place will cost you some moolah.. Prospective renters must have enough money to facilitate the move and pay the rent.

Preparations Just like most places in the U.S., you must have a minimum of your first month’s rent and a security deposit ready before you can move into a rental property in Coral Springs. The specific rules vary, though, so contact the apartment management to find out what they require from renters of their property. People are always looking for good real estate deals in Coral Springs, so don’t assume that you have all the time in the world to “mull things over.” If it looks good to you - GRAB IT! Chances are another person might think it’s a great deal, as well. With this in mind, write down a list of priorities for your ideal apartment (e.g. in-unit washer/dryer, two bedrooms, infinity pool and waterslide, etc.) to help you make quick decisions regarding the properties you will find.

Requirements A good credit history and proof of employment, or steady income, will go a long way towards facilitating your move. The proof of steady income might be in the form of pay stubs, usually for the past six months. Almost all landlords will perform background checks on prospective renters, but a letter of recommendation from a previous landlord, or current employer, goes a long way, too - assuming it will be positive. Put your best foot forward when dealing with property managers, dress to impress, and turn on your polite manners to show that you are a desirable renter. In case everything goes well during your interview with the property manager, have your security deposit ready and whip out your pen to secure the apartment without further ado.

Coral Springs Neighborhoods

There is a community, or several, in Coral Springs that can fit your needs perfectly. All you have to do is look for them – and follow this guide, of course.

Atlantic Boulevard: This is a community that is conveniently located in the middle of Coral Springs, providing easy access to great shopping, access to the major roads, and good restaurants. Life in the path of least resistance feels good here.

Cypress Pointe: Access to clubhouses, lush landscapes, and access to amenities like pools, picnic areas, and basketball courts.

Glenwood Subdivision: With relatively affordable apartments, Glenwood is the neighborhood for those on the lookout for the most bang for their buck.

Glen Walk: The prices for real estate in this area is a bit steeper than other areas, but the benefits are tremendous.

Everyday Life in Coral Springs

While most of the residents have their own vehicles, the city also provides a bus service (Broward County Transit) for the convenience of residents who either do not have their own transportation or choose not to use it. Sometimes driving can just be more than one can bear.

One of the highlights of living in Coral Springs is the different annual festivals, most notably, the Our Town Festival. These events draw a sizable number of tourists who come to be a part of the festivities. A notable Florida Heritage site is the Coral Springs Covered Bridge, a 40-feet steel bridge that is the only covered bridge in the Florida public right of way - take that Vermont! For those who appreciate art, the Coral Springs Center for the Arts puts out a number of shows and Broadway series every year.

Chances are that Coral Springs might seem a little more laid back to you if you are used to a more hectic lifestyle. Get ready to find your new home!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Coral Springs?
The average rent price for Coral Springs rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,910.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Coral Springs?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Coral Springs include Forest Hills, Windham, Country Club Village, and Oakwood.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Coral Springs?
Some of the colleges located in the Coral Springs area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Coral Springs?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Coral Springs from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

