Apartment List
/
FL
/
sunrise
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:53 PM

118 Apartments for rent in Sunrise, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sunrise renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
$
Sawgrass Lakes
23 Units Available
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,627
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,008
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,706
1516 sqft
Near outlet shopping, highways and public transportation. Stylish 1-3 bedroom hardwood flooring, granite counters and patio/balconies. Furnished units available for additional fee. Pool, game room and gym. Pets welcome with a deposit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Welleby
9 Units Available
Welleby Lake Club Apartments
10931 NW 39th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1102 sqft
Great location, just 25 minutes from the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, ceiling fan, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes tennis court, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Savannah
9 Units Available
Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
1501 NW 124th Ter, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1332 sqft
Nestled in the newly developed area of Sawgrass Mills. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with oversized closets, soaring ceilings and crown molding. Two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Sawgrass Lakes
15 Units Available
Nexus Sawgrass
2903 NW 130th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between Highway 869 and NW 136th Ave. Luxury homes have carpet, garbage disposal, private laundry facilities and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a dog park, a pool and a playground.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Savannah
Contact for Availability
Colonnade Residences
1640 NW 128th Dr, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1292 sqft
The Colonnade Residences offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with elegance and convenience in mind.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sunrise Lakes
1 Unit Available
8435 Sunrise Lakes Blvd 104
8435 Sunrise Lakes Boulevard, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
850 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Sunrise - Property Id: 270027 Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom garden apartment in Sunrise Lakes. This lovely ground floor unit features beautiful laminate wood floors and tranquil water views.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Welleby
1 Unit Available
10029 Winding Lake Rd # 102 102
10029 Winding Lakes Road, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
760 sqft
Nice apartment" - Property Id: 227411 Remodeled 1st floor, 2 bed 2 bath condo. Open concept Kitchen with granite counters and modern lighting. Laminate wood flooring and 6 inch baseboards throughout the residence.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Springtree Lakes
1 Unit Available
4470 NW 92nd Ter
4470 Northwest 92nd Terrace, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1464 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Single Family Home With a Den! Easily can be a 3rd bedroom or perfect office with it's own sliding glass door to the patio! Open floor plan with tile floors and vinyl wood floors in the bedrooms no carpet! Brand New

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunrise Lakes
1 Unit Available
2941 NW 99th Ter
2941 Northwest 99th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2388 sqft
VERY LARGE TOWNHOUSE IN SUNRISE. FEATURING NEW ROOF, NEW WOOD FLOORS, NEW APPLIANCES ATTACHED GARAGE, SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER , AND MUCH MUCH MORE, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
8016 NW 29TH STREET
8016 Northwest 29th Street, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1274 sqft
BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHS, 1 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOUSE WITH HIGH END FINISHES. VERY SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN WITH A HUGE PATIO AND SECOND STORY BALCONY.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Spring Tree
1 Unit Available
3228 North Pine Island Road
3228 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
3228 North Pine Island Road Apt #1L, Sunrise, FL 33351 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 610193A91 stunning 3/2.

1 of 34

Last updated June 3 at 04:26am
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
7231 NW 20th St
7231 Northwest 20th Street, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Great opportunity to rent this spacious single family home in the midst of Sunrise on a very quiet street.
Results within 1 mile of Sunrise
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
5 Units Available
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with updated kitchens, spacious interiors and lots of natural lighting. Residents get access to a car wash center, basketball court and fitness studio. Just off Florida's Turnpike. Minutes from downtown Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
35 Units Available
Solero at Plantation
13500 NW 3rd St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,496
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,461
1365 sqft
Units available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include pool, playground and shuffleboard. Parking available for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Bonaventure
18 Units Available
St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,564
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1311 sqft
Charming community near entertainment and shopping. Amenities like a five-star resort. On-site tennis court, sand volleyball and a fitness center. Stunning interiors with modern appliances and kitchen designs.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
$
12 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
916 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,464
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,134
1354 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Swimming pool and pavilion, cabanas and dog park. Theater and fitness studios on-site, plus golf courses.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lagomar
7 Units Available
Mar Lago
200 Commodore Dr, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1124 sqft
Packed with amenities, this green community borders the beautiful Lago Mar Country Club. Pool, sauna, coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden, pool table, grills, bike storage and playground available. Units have been recently renovated. Near I-595.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Minto Plantation
13 Units Available
Verona View
10900 NW 17th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1457 sqft
Units with spacious floor plans, open kitchens, screened terraces and hardwood floors. A pet-friendly community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center and basketball court. Located close to Sawgrass Mills mall.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Heron Landing
5350 NW 88th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1064 sqft
Make Heron Landing located in Lauderhill, FL your choice for your new apartment home! Our luxurious apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL encompass great amenities, a pet friendly community and a premium location which will be met by our helpful
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Lakepointe at Jacaranda Apartments
1171 Lakepointe Lndg, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,443
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,509
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1047 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! We are available during our posted business hours to set up your in person tour! *Mask & Gloves Required Reduced deposit with approved credit is $400! Lakepointe at Jacaranda is an apartment community with
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
32 Units Available
The Terraces at Jacaranda
8101 NW 14th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,451
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1172 sqft
Minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale. Contemporary apartments with screened-in balconies and patios in a community on landscaped grounds with water features and bridges. On-site cyber cafe, fitness center, car care center, swimming pool and spa.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lagomar
1 Unit Available
701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622
701 Vista Isles Drive, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Fully remodeled unit with stunning water views at Isles at Lago Mar. From the vaulted ceilings to the wooden floors, this 2 bedroom 1 bath unit will exceed your expectations from the moment you walk in.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2150 NW 122nd Ave
2150 Northwest 122nd Avenue, Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautifully updated 4 bedrooms 2 bath single family home in sought after Plantation Acres. Marble floors throughout main living areas. Updated Kitchen w/ granite, countertops, granite backsplash, wood cabinets, SS appliances.
City Guide for Sunrise, FL

In late 2010, Sunrise was lost on Google Maps. If you went looking for driving directions to Sunrise, you were redirected to Sarasota. That was the third time that Sunrise had been lost to Google!

The city of Sunrise, with a population of nearly 90,000 laid-back Floridians, offers a small town feel to a city that has all of the urban amenities you could want. The city itself is located near the Everglades Conservation Area, and this affords outdoor recreational activities to both residents and visitors. This family-friendly community is also home to many parks and golf courses. It's only a quick drive to get to Miami so you can say that you have been there. If you go in April, you can even claim to have gone there on Spring Break.

Having trouble with Craigslist Sunrise? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sunrise, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sunrise renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Sunrise 1 BedroomsSunrise 2 BedroomsSunrise 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSunrise 3 BedroomsSunrise Accessible ApartmentsSunrise Apartments with Balcony
Sunrise Apartments with GarageSunrise Apartments with GymSunrise Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSunrise Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSunrise Apartments with ParkingSunrise Apartments with Pool
Sunrise Apartments with Washer-DryerSunrise Dog Friendly ApartmentsSunrise Furnished ApartmentsSunrise Pet Friendly PlacesSunrise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FL
Coral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

WellebySpring Tree
Savannah
Sawgrass Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College