Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM
501 Apartments for rent in Southwest Ranches, FL📍
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
1 Unit Available
5550 Southwest 130th Avenue
5550 Southwest 130th Avenue, Southwest Ranches, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,299
2207 sqft
Southwest 130th Avenue, Southwest Ranches, FL 33330 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
1 Unit Available
12851 Luray Road
12851 Luray Road, Southwest Ranches, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,580
4218 sqft
Luray Road, Southwest Ranches, FL 33330 - 5 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
1 Unit Available
5100 Volunteer Road
5100 Southwest 148th Avenue, Southwest Ranches, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2284 sqft
Volunteer Road, Southwest Ranches, FL 33330 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6311 SW 130th Ave
6311 Southwest 130th Avenue, Southwest Ranches, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
Beautiful 5 bedroom 4.5 bath pool home on one level in desirable Sunshine Ranches - Spacious rooms w/ over 3,500 sq ft living space - 3.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14701 Luray Rd
14701 Luray Rd, Southwest Ranches, FL
6 Bedrooms
$5,100
Welcome to this GEM property in SW Ranches; Property has almost 2 acres of land fully fenced and 3,200 SqFt under AC. Main house is a 3/2 with separate Dining & Living/Family, updated kitchen & Baths, Porcelain floors throughout , Huge laundry room.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6225 Stallion Wy
6225 Stallion Way, Southwest Ranches, FL
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
Beautiful 11,772 sq ft on 3.5 acres in Southwest Ranches House for rent. Amazing privately gate custom estate featuring 6 beds/6baths + 2 half bath, Cinema & private office. Design gourmet kitchen, butters pantry, living room with fireplace and bar.
1 of 69
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5400 SW 182nd Ter
5400 Southwest 182nd Terrace, Southwest Ranches, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
Amazing mini Mansion for rent !!!!!!! A MAJESTIC COLONIAL ESTATE" 2.67 ACRES TWO STORY SPACIOUS 4 BED +DEN+LOFT, W/4.5 BATHS . COMPLETELY FENCED. CIRCULAR ASPHALT PAVED DRIVEWAY &GRAND FORMAL ENTRY.GREAT ROOM OVERLOOKIN THE POOL&POND .
Results within 1 mile of Southwest Ranches
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pembroke Falls
29 Units Available
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
30 Units Available
Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1335 sqft
Known for its manicured lawns, beautiful golf courses, large employers and A+ school system, Weston is one of the premier cities in South Florida.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakes of Western Pines
14 Units Available
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1402 sqft
1-3 bedroom units offer unique features like a fireplace, private balcony, and USB charging stations. Residents enjoy numerous amenities, such as a pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, valet services, and more. Close to I-75.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
3819 W Gardenia Ave
3819 West Gardenia Avenue, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2898 sqft
Bright and spacious home with beautiful garden - Property Id: 268811 Stunning two story house that features an oversized, private bermed lot, ideal for entertaining. This 5/3.5 house boasts high ceilings and lots of windows.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3867 Tree Top Dr
3867 Tree Top Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Amazing Townhouse in Courtyard- Weston - Property Id: 172608 Fully upgraded kitchen, bathrooms, floors, new appliances, AC and Water Heater, Townhouse in Safe Gated Community, CORNER UNIT WITH PRIVATE COURTYARD ENTRANCE, 1 CAR GARAGE, PAVED
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pembroke Falls
1 Unit Available
1613 NW 144th Way
1613 Northwest 144th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,165
YES!! FIRST AND SECURITY MOVES YOU IN!! This welcoming and amazing Single Family Home for rent in PEMBROKE FALLS.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Flamingo Gardens
1 Unit Available
5214 SW 116th Ave
5214 SW 116th Avenue, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1524 sqft
Beautiful well maintained 3/2 home in the heart of Flamingo Gardens in Cooper City. Family oriented neighborhood with A rated schools. Updated kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4318 Mahogany Ridge Dr
4318 Mahogany Ridge Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1542 sqft
Beautiful and specious one story house in the guarded gated community of "The Ridges". House has 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, water view and 2 car garage. Excellent school district and close to major highways.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
16101 Emerald Estates Dr
16101 Emerald Estates Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1290 sqft
GREAT UNIT AT THE PALMS AT WESTON****2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM. WALKING CLOSET. KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND S/S APPLIANCES. BIG STORAGE. NEW LAMINATE FLOORS IN BEDROOMS AND TILE IN LIVING AREAS.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4148 FOREST DR.
4148 Forest Drive, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1610 sqft
IMMACULATE AND BRIGHT TOWNHOUSE 3 BR 2.5 BATH, TILE FLOORS, PERGO FLOORING STAIRWAY AND BEDROOMS, COVERED GARAGE, SCREENED PATIO, PRIVATE BACKYARD. COMMUNITY POOL IN GREAT GATED COMMUNITY. NEAR BEST SCHOOLS AND LIBRARY.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Westfork
1 Unit Available
1872 NW 166th Ave
1872 Northwest 166th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2239 sqft
HUGE 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATH HOME ON THE WATER IN PRESTIGIOUS PARKSIDE AT SPRING VALLEY*TILE FLOORS THRU OUT MAIN LIVING AREA*ALL BEDROOMS FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET*LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH TRAY CEILING AND WALK-IN CLOSETS*MASTER BATH HAS ROMAN TUB &
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
12723 Grand Oaks Dr
12723 Grand Oaks Dr, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
9207 sqft
Luxurious architectural 10,000 sq ft home with marble & Brazilian cherry flooring. Fabulous 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, media room, office, game room & loft.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Rock Creek
1 Unit Available
2573 Lakeview Ct
2573 Lakeview Court, Cooper City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1138 sqft
THIS LOVELY TOWNHOUSE NESTLED IN THE DESIRABLE ROCK CREEK CAMELOT GARDENS COMMUNITY BOASTS DUAL MASTER SUITES UPSTAIRS, TILE THROUGHOUT THE GROUND LEVEL, SPACIOUS LIVING AREA, A PRIVATE FENCED-IN COURTYARD, AND A-RATED SCHOOLS FROM K-12.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Pembroke Falls
1 Unit Available
12414 NW 17 ct
12414 NW 17 Ct, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1687 sqft
Like New!!! BEAUTIFUL UNIT with a PRIVATE LOCATION - 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4297 Pine Ridge Ct
4297 Pine Ridge Court, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1208 sqft
*** FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL *** 2 bedroom with 2 full bath. (Furnished Only) Ideal for your Relocation Client. Open floor plan. Tile floors in all living areas. Open kitchen. Screened patio. 1 car garage and long driveway.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Waverly
1 Unit Available
15840 Sedgewyck Cir S
15840 Sedgewyck Circle North, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1782 sqft
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL 3-BEDROOM 2-BATH POOL HOME IN ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITIES IN DAVIE. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH NEWER APPLIANCES, TILE FLOORING, RECESSED LIGHTING, AND BREAKFAST BAR.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Flamingo Gardens
1 Unit Available
5234 SW 121st Ave
5234 Southwest 121st Avenue, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1350 sqft
Spacious townhome with 1 car garage in popular Phase V on the canal. Neutral colors throughout. Accordion shutters for full storm coverage. Master bedroom has spacious walk-in closet and dressing area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Southwest Ranches rentals listed on Apartment List is $7,240.
Some of the colleges located in the Southwest Ranches area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Florida International University, and Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Southwest Ranches from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.
